Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, accusing it of perpetuating dynastic politics and denying genuine grassroots workers opportunities for leadership.

In a strongly worded statement, BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad called on Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to emulate what he described as the BJP’s merit-based leadership model. Highlighting the political journey of Nitin Nabin, Prasad said the BJP had demonstrated internal democracy by elevating a leader who rose purely through organisational work and electoral performance.

Nabin, who began as a grassroots worker, went on to win five consecutive terms as an MLA, served as a minister, and was recently endorsed unanimously by the party’s leadership for the top organisational role.

According to the BJP, his rise reflects a system where commitment, experience, and performance outweigh lineage. In contrast, Prasad alleged that the DMK remains tightly controlled by one family, leaving thousands of dedicated party cadres without real avenues for advancement.

He claimed that youth workers, women organisers, and members from backward and Scheduled Caste communities continue to play a supporting role on the ground, while key posts and electoral tickets are concentrated among a select few.

The BJP spokesperson further accused the DMK of rewarding leaders facing corruption allegations with ministerial positions and organisational authority, arguing that this has demoralised long-serving party workers.

Prasad said the situation had worsened with what he termed the “open grooming” of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a future Chief Minister, alleging that governance priorities were being subordinated to ensuring dynastic succession.

He maintained that Tamil Nadu’s electorate was increasingly questioning what he called the DMK’s “double standards” on democracy. Prasad urged the ruling party to conduct transparent internal elections at all levels, end hereditary succession, and base promotions strictly on integrity and public service.

Stating that Tamil Nadu could not be reduced to a “family fiefdom”, the BJP leader asserted that voters would ultimately deliver their verdict through the ballot box. He concluded by reiterating the BJP’s demand for a corruption-free, merit-driven political culture in the state, positioning it as a key issue ahead of future elections.

