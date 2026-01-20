Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Family Fiefdom Politics’: TN BJP Leader Urges DMK To End Dynastic Politics, Cites Nitin Nabin’s Rise

'Family Fiefdom Politics': TN BJP Leader Urges DMK To End Dynastic Politics, Cites Nitin Nabin's Rise

The Tamil Nadu BJP criticised the ruling DMK for dynastic politics, contrasting it with their merit-based leadership model exemplified by Nitin Nabin's rise.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 03:33 PM (IST)

Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, accusing it of perpetuating dynastic politics and denying genuine grassroots workers opportunities for leadership.

In a strongly worded statement, BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad called on Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to emulate what he described as the BJP’s merit-based leadership model. Highlighting the political journey of Nitin Nabin, Prasad said the BJP had demonstrated internal democracy by elevating a leader who rose purely through organisational work and electoral performance.

Nabin, who began as a grassroots worker, went on to win five consecutive terms as an MLA, served as a minister, and was recently endorsed unanimously by the party’s leadership for the top organisational role.

According to the BJP, his rise reflects a system where commitment, experience, and performance outweigh lineage. In contrast, Prasad alleged that the DMK remains tightly controlled by one family, leaving thousands of dedicated party cadres without real avenues for advancement.

He claimed that youth workers, women organisers, and members from backward and Scheduled Caste communities continue to play a supporting role on the ground, while key posts and electoral tickets are concentrated among a select few.

The BJP spokesperson further accused the DMK of rewarding leaders facing corruption allegations with ministerial positions and organisational authority, arguing that this has demoralised long-serving party workers.

Prasad said the situation had worsened with what he termed the “open grooming” of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a future Chief Minister, alleging that governance priorities were being subordinated to ensuring dynastic succession.

He maintained that Tamil Nadu’s electorate was increasingly questioning what he called the DMK’s “double standards” on democracy. Prasad urged the ruling party to conduct transparent internal elections at all levels, end hereditary succession, and base promotions strictly on integrity and public service.

Stating that Tamil Nadu could not be reduced to a “family fiefdom”, the BJP leader asserted that voters would ultimately deliver their verdict through the ballot box. He concluded by reiterating the BJP’s demand for a corruption-free, merit-driven political culture in the state, positioning it as a key issue ahead of future elections.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
