‘We Are Not Inferior In Patriotism’: Stalin Pushes Back Amid Row With TN Governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Governor RN Ravi on the floor of the Assembly, accusing him of undermining constitutional norms and insulting the office he holds by refusing to read the customary Governor’s address at the start of the session. As tensions between Raj Bhavan and the elected government escalated, Stalin asserted that facing crises was nothing new for him or his party and firmly rejected any suggestion that Tamil Nadu lacked patriotism.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said he was constrained to openly criticise the Governor due to his conduct, which he described as unprecedented.

‘Facing Crisis Is Not New To Me’: Stalin Pushes Back Strongly

Responding to political criticism and the ongoing standoff with the Governor, Stalin told the Assembly, “Facing crisis not new to me and I have overcome many challenges.” He said the Dravidian movement and the DMK had weathered several difficult phases in the past and would continue to stand firm against attempts to destabilise the elected government.

Stalin’s remarks came amid protests by the ruling alliance over the Governor’s actions, which they argue violate constitutional conventions and democratic norms.

‘We Are Not Inferior In Patriotism,’ CM Tells House

Taking exception to what he termed as repeated attempts to question Tamil Nadu’s nationalism, Stalin asserted, “We are not inferior to anyone in patriotism, and no one needs to teach us.”



He said Tamil Nadu’s contribution to the nation was well established and beyond debate.

‘Governors In Past Were Not Like RN Ravi’

Stalin said that while differences between Governors and state governments had existed earlier as well, the current situation was unprecedented. “Governors in past were not like R N Ravi and I am constrained to criticise him,” he told the Assembly.

He argued that constitutional heads were expected to function within defined limits and respect the mandate of the people, adding that recent actions had crossed those boundaries. The Chief Minister strongly objected to the Governor’s decision not to read the prepared address at the start of the Assembly session. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin: "The Governor is acting against the government. He repeatedly cites the same reason and walks out of the Assembly. I am someone who has deep respect for the nation and the National Anthem. No one needs to lecture us on patriotism. The actions of the Governor cause me distress. In the Legislative Assembly, it is the tradition to sing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning and the National Anthem at the end."