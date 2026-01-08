PMK Faction Led By Anbumani Ramadoss Joins NDA In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Chennai, Jan 7(PTI) The Dr Anbumani Ramadoss-led faction of PMK in Tamil Nadu joined the NDA on Wednesday, with the leader calling on AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami here, months ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

AIADMK leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

Ramadoss met the AIADMK general secretary at his residence here to formally join the coalition, whose other constituent is the BJP.

"Pattali Makkal Katchi has joined our alliance. More parties will join the alliance soon," Palaniswami told reporters.

The seat allocation for PMK has been decided and will be made known later, he added.

The PMK leader said that he came into the NDA fold to defeat the "anti-people" ruling DMK.

Anbumani said, "We will contest this election under the leadership of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and we will definitely come to power without a doubt because people of Tamil Nadu are very very angry with the rulingparty, the DMK. Our alliance will come to power with a thumping majority." Palaniswami exuded confidence that the NDA will ensure a strong mandate and that the "AIADMK will form government with individual majority". The alliance partners will sincerely strive for this, he added.

To a question, Anbumani said, "Our alliance with the AIADMK is a natural one." He said there is a strong "anti-incumbency" against the DMK.

"The DMK won the last three elections (including Lok Sabha polls in 2019, 24) in Tamil Nadu because the opposition was fragmented. So, now we are having a very good opposition under the AIADMK and more parties will be joining us, " the former union minister said.

"So, once this (alliance) takes off, there is no going back. It will be a rout of the DMK", he added.

PMK is split between its founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani, following a power struggle between the two leaders.

The party was part of the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats are likely in March-April this year. PTI SA VIJ VIJ SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)