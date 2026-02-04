Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Annamalai Steps Down As BJP Poll In-Charge In Tamil Nadu, Cites Father's Health

Annamalai Steps Down As BJP Poll In-Charge In Tamil Nadu, Cites Father’s Health

K. Annamalai resigned as election in-charge for six Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies due to his father's health, requiring him to be present for dialysis care.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Coimbatore, Feb 4 (PTI) Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has decided to step down from his responsibility as an election in-charge of six Assembly constituencies in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, citing his father's health condition. While talking to the media on February 3, he said that he informed Tamil Nadu BJP leadership about his decision.

"I have made a request to them, including TN BJP President Nainar Nagendran about my inability as I have to be with my father. I have to take care of my father, who is under dialysis. I consider it my first duty. I have told them (the BJP leadership) that I cannot take up travel this time. I hope the party will accept and will reallocate them (constituencies assigned to him) to others," he said.

Annamalai was appointed as the election in-charge for Assembly constituencies - Singanallur, Virugambakkam (Chennai), Karaikudi, Srivaikuntam, Madurai (South) and Padmanabhapuram (Kanniyakumari) in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a query, Annamalai said the current situation does not allow him to take up travel for poll-related work.

"I have conveyed this to the party leadership. They too understood my situation. At the same time, I have told them that I will be ready to do whatever they tell me to do for the party. I am willing to work for the candidates of our party and alliance parties," Annamalai said.

He also said that the party would designate a leader as a replacement for him.

When asked whether he would be contesting the polls, he said, "I will inform you what the party tells me to do." Meanwhile, Killiyoor Congress MLA Rajesh Kumar took a swipe at Annamalai's decision by saying, "He (Annamalai) is suffering from poll fever." "Since he got election fever, he tendered his resignation from his responsibility. At any cost, Lotus (the BJP symbol) will not bloom in Kanniyakumari," he said.

"Due to this election fever and his fears of poll defeat, I think he has tendered his resignation," he told reporters. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is K Annamalai stepping down as election in-charge?

K Annamalai is stepping down to care for his father, who is undergoing dialysis. He considers his father's health his first duty.

Which constituencies was K Annamalai in charge of?

He was the election in-charge for Singanallur, Virugambakkam (Chennai), Karaikudi, Srivaikuntam, Madurai (South), and Padmanabhapuram.

Will K Annamalai contest the upcoming polls?

K Annamalai stated that he will inform the public about his contest plans based on what the party decides for him.

How did other politicians react to Annamalai's decision?

Killiyoor Congress MLA Rajesh Kumar suggested Annamalai is suffering from 'poll fever' and fears defeat, which led to his resignation.

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
