HomeNewsIndia14 Injured In TN’s Alanganallur Jallikattu; Massive Crowds As CM To Visit High-Profile Bull-Taming Event

At least 14 people were injured during the Alanganallur Jallikattu as thousands gathered for the iconic Pongal event under tight security and festive fervour.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 11:39 AM (IST)

At least 14 people were injured during the world-renowned Jallikattu event at Alanganallur, with four of them sustaining serious injuries and being admitted to hospital for treatment. Despite the incidents, the competition continued amid heightened medical readiness and security, as thousands of spectators thronged the venue on the eve of the Pongal 2026 harvest festival.

Grand Start To Iconic Jallikattu Event

The Alanganallur Jallikattu, regarded as one of the most prestigious bull-taming events in Tamil Nadu, began on a smooth and ceremonial note. The competition was formally inaugurated by Minister Murthy, who flagged off the event amid cheers from the crowd. With the Jallikattu events at Avaniyapuram and Palamedu already concluded, Alanganallur became the focal point of Pongal celebrations across the state.

The arena witnessed an electrifying atmosphere as bulls were released one after another, drawing loud applause from spectators who had gathered in large numbers from across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

High-Profile Attendance & Tight Security

As the competition progressed, multiple participants and spectators sustained injuries during intense encounters between bulls and bullfighters. Authorities maintained that safety protocols were in place, but acknowledged that the physically demanding nature of Jallikattu carries inherent risks for participants.

The Alanganallur event attracted widespread attention, with everyone from local villagers to foreign visitors turning up to witness the traditional sport. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Alanganallur to watch the competition, prompting the deployment of heavy police security across the region.

In view of the expected presence of ministers, MLAs, and film celebrities, special gallery arrangements were made to accommodate dignitaries and guests. Officials ensured crowd control measures were strengthened to manage the massive turnout.

Competition Scale & Attractive Prizes

This year’s Alanganallur Jallikattu saw the participation of around 1,100 bulls and nearly 600 bullfighters, underlining the scale and popularity of the event. Organisers announced attractive prizes to encourage participation and honour skill and bravery.

The bull tamer who successfully tames the highest number of bulls will be awarded a car, while the owner of the best-performing bull will receive a tractor. A motorcycle has been announced as the second prize. In addition, participants are being rewarded with a range of gifts, including bicycles, cots, mattresses, plastic chairs, and gold coins.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jallikattu Pongal 2026
Embed widget