HomeNewsIndiaOver 20 Injured As Govt Bus Overturns On ECR Road In TN's Tirunelveli

Over 20 Injured As Govt Bus Overturns On ECR Road In TN's Tirunelveli

A government bus overturned on the East Coast Road near Tirunelveli, injuring over 20 passengers, some seriously.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Over 20 passengers were injured when a government bus overturned on the East Coast Road near Muruganandapuram, close to Tisaiyanvilai in Tirunelveli district. Authorities reported that several of the passengers sustained injuries, and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and police have initiated an investigation. Traffic on the stretch was temporarily disrupted as emergency services managed the scene.

Officials have urged travelers to exercise caution while commuting on the ECR and are working to ensure the safety of passengers in the aftermath of the accident. Further details, including the condition of the victims, are awaited.

 

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tirunelveli Tamil NAdu
