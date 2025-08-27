Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
10th Century Headless Buddha Idol Unearthed In Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai

10th Century Headless Buddha Idol Unearthed In Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai

Villagers believe that the 10th Century Headless Buddha idol has powers to bring rain when a clay head is placed on it during times of drought.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) A headless Buddha idol dating back to the 10th century has been discovered on the banks of an irrigation tank at Avudaiyarkovil in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district.

The rare find was made on Tuesday by members of the Pudukkottai Archaeological Research Forum during a field survey.

According to A. Manikandan, Founder of the Forum and researcher at the Department of Ancient Science, Tamil University, Thanjavur, the discovery was part of a long-running project to document historical monuments in Pudukkottai under the guidance of Forum President Karu. Rajendran.

The idol was located at the Periya Kanmai irrigation tank, on the mound of the Perumadai canal in Avudaiyarkovil.

Carved from black stone, the sculpture was referred to by residents as Thalai Illa Saami (headless deity).

Villagers believe that the idol has powers to bring rain when a clay head is placed on it during times of drought.

Manikandan explained that based on stylistic features, the idol can be traced to the 10th century.

The sculpture measures 48 centimetres in height and 38 centimetres in width. It depicts the Buddha with a robe draped over the right shoulder and a cloth around the waist.

Distinct features include a broad chest, wide shoulders, three folds on the neck (trivali), and the right hand raised above the left palm in a traditional gesture.

Residents informed the researchers that the missing head was once seen in a nearby canal, but it has not been recovered. The team plans to continue explorations in the area to trace it.

Historical references link Avudaiyarkovil and its surroundings to a flourishing Buddhist presence during the Chola period.

Ancient literature records that Buddhist scholar Buddhamitra, who composed the grammar text Vīra Chozhiyam during the reign of Chola king Vira Rajendra, hailed from Ponpathi (ancient Ponpatri) near Avudaiyarkovil.

Remains of a moat and fort-like structure associated with him can still be seen today.

Manikandan said the discovery adds to the growing evidence of Pudukkottai's Buddhist heritage and underlines the need for further archaeological exploration in the region.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
INDIA Tamil NAdu
