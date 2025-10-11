Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A press conference by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on Friday drew widespread outrage after women journalists were denied entry to the event. The move, seen as a stark reminder of the Taliban’s stance on women’s rights, has triggered sharp criticism from reporters and social media users alike.

Muttaqi, a senior member of the Taliban-led government, is in India for high-level talks aimed at resetting bilateral ties. The Taliban’s record on women’s rights, press freedom, and human rights abuses has long strained its global engagement, making the incident even more controversial.

Women Reporters Turned Away

The press conference, held at the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi, reportedly saw security officials stopping women journalists from entering, despite them following the prescribed dress code.

Soon after, several journalists took to social media to condemn the exclusion. Many questioned why India allowed such restrictions on its soil, while others pointed out the irony of the Taliban government promising inclusivity but continuing to sideline women.

India, Afghanistan Move to Restore Full Diplomatic Ties

Muttaqi’s visit comes as New Delhi announced plans to upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy, signaling a cautious but significant diplomatic step.

“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan. I am pleased to announce the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission to the status of an embassy,” said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar after meeting Muttaqi.

The move was warmly welcomed by the Taliban minister, who called India a “close friend” and expressed hope for stronger ties based on “mutual respect, trade, and people-to-people relations.”

‘No Terror Groups in Afghanistan’: Muttaqi’s Message to Pakistan

During the same press meet, Muttaqi addressed questions about terror networks operating in Afghanistan, a longstanding concern for India and the international community. He claimed that groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which have carried out attacks in India, no longer operate from Afghan soil.

“Not a single one of them is in Afghanistan. Not an inch of land is controlled by them,” Muttaqi said. “Let other countries also act against such terror groups like Afghanistan did for peace.” His remarks were seen as a clear message to Pakistan, which Afghanistan has accused of supporting militant outfits along the border.

Muttaqi Blames Pakistan for Kabul Attack

Muttaqi also appeared to blame Islamabad for a recent blast near the Afghan-Pakistan border, calling it a “wrong act” and warning against attempts to destabilize Afghanistan.

“There has been an attack near the border in remote areas. We consider this act of Pakistan wrong. Problems cannot be solved like this,” he said. “Afghanistan has peace and progress after 40 years. No one should have a problem with it.”

The minister cautioned against testing the resilience of Afghans, remarking, “If someone wants to trouble Afghanistan, they should ask the Soviet Union, America, and NATO — they will explain it’s not wise to play games with us.”

Calls for Better Trade and Cooperation

Touching upon regional cooperation, Muttaqi lauded India for its humanitarian support during Afghanistan’s recent earthquake and emphasized the need for deeper economic and diplomatic ties. India and Afghanistan should engage in joint talks with the US to enhance trade. All trade routes must remain open because if they are closed, it affects both nations,” he said.