Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Take Serious Exception': Cong To Centre After Israeli Envoy's Reply To Priyanka Gandhi On Gaza Post

'Take Serious Exception': Cong To Centre After Israeli Envoy's Reply To Priyanka Gandhi On Gaza Post

In her post, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi slammed Israel for committing "genocide" in Gaza, and that it is "shameful" that the Indian government is staying "silent" over the issue.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 10:50 PM (IST)

The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Centre take a "serious exception" to Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar's reply to Priyanka Gandhi's post on Gaza, wherein she has slammed Israel for committing a "genocide". 

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh condemned the Israeli envoy's reaction and also accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of "moral cowardice" for remaining silent over "Israel's destruction of Gaza".

“The Indian National Congress condemns the words used by Israel's Ambassador to India in response to the pain and anguish expressed by Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP, on Israel's continuing genocide in Gaza,” Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

“It is too much to expect the Modi Govt, which has shown extreme moral cowardice when it comes to speaking out on Israel’s destruction of Gaza over the past 18-20 months, to take serious exception and objection to the Ambassador's response,” Ramesh wrote. “We do and find it totally unacceptable.”

Priyanka Gandhi's Post And Israeli Envoy's Reaction

In her post, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi slammed Israel for committing "genocide" in Gaza, and that it is "shameful" that the Indian government is staying "silent" over the issue.

"The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on X. 

“It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine,” she added.

Following this, the Israeli envoy to India hit back at the Congress leader, saying, "What is shameful is your deceit."

"Israel Killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire," Azar said on X, tagging the Congress leader.

"Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger. Gaza population has grown 450 per cent in the last 50 years, no genocide there. Don't buy Hamas numbers," he added.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jairam Ramesh Priyanka Gandhi Pm Modi Israel Gaza Conflict CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Why Removing Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Could Backfire: Experts Warn Of ‘Vacuum Effect’, Rabies Surge
Why Removing Stray Dogs In Delhi Could Backfire: Experts Warn Of ‘Vacuum Effect’ & Rabies Surge
India
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Next Month, Govt Asks Airlines To Stay Prepared: Report
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Next Month, Govt Asks Airlines To Stay Prepared: Report
India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Cities
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget