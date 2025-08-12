The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Centre take a "serious exception" to Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar's reply to Priyanka Gandhi's post on Gaza, wherein she has slammed Israel for committing a "genocide".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh condemned the Israeli envoy's reaction and also accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of "moral cowardice" for remaining silent over "Israel's destruction of Gaza".

“The Indian National Congress condemns the words used by Israel's Ambassador to India in response to the pain and anguish expressed by Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP, on Israel's continuing genocide in Gaza,” Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

“It is too much to expect the Modi Govt, which has shown extreme moral cowardice when it comes to speaking out on Israel’s destruction of Gaza over the past 18-20 months, to take serious exception and objection to the Ambassador's response,” Ramesh wrote. “We do and find it totally unacceptable.”

Priyanka Gandhi's Post And Israeli Envoy's Reaction

In her post, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi slammed Israel for committing "genocide" in Gaza, and that it is "shameful" that the Indian government is staying "silent" over the issue.

"The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on X.

“It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine,” she added.

What is shameful is your deceit. Israel Killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas’s heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire. Israel facilitated 2… https://t.co/e3lSUwfmXH — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) August 12, 2025

Following this, the Israeli envoy to India hit back at the Congress leader, saying, "What is shameful is your deceit."

"Israel Killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire," Azar said on X, tagging the Congress leader.

"Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger. Gaza population has grown 450 per cent in the last 50 years, no genocide there. Don't buy Hamas numbers," he added.