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English NewsNewsIndiaT'gana: SDRF personnel on rescue op feared missing after boats 'capsize' in swollen lake

T'gana: SDRF personnel on rescue op feared missing after boats 'capsize' in swollen lake

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI): About 10 SDRF personnel were feared missing after their boats were suspected to have capsized during an operation to rescue fishermen in a swollen lake in Khammam district of Telangana on Wednesday evening, official sources sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 12:20 AM (IST)

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI): About 10 SDRF personnel were feared missing after their boats were suspected to have capsized during an operation to rescue fishermen in a swollen lake in Khammam district of Telangana on Wednesday evening, official sources said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were carrying out an operation in two boats to rescue a group of fishermen stranded in Bethupalli lake in Sathupalli mandal of the district.

The Khammam district, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, has been receiving rains under the impact of cyclone 'Murasu'.

Khammam District Collector Divakara T S and other officials rushed to the spot and deployed teams to rescue the personnel.

Telangana Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said in a post on X that rescue teams identified the possible location of the missing SDRF personnel and that they would be rescued safely.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who enquired about the incident, asked the District Collector to make all efforts to rescue the SDRF personnel. He directed Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju to monitor the situation, an official release said.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said NDRF personnel have been deployed and are currently carrying out rescue operations on a war footing.

"Deeply concerned over SDRF personnel going missing during an operation to rescue fishermen stranded in floodwaters at Bethupalli Lake in Sathupalli, Khammam district, Telangana," Kumar said on X.

He said he spoke to the Khammam district collector to assess the situation and immediately coordinated with senior NDRF officials for the deployment of rescue teams.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant coordination with the authorities to ensure the safe return of everyone involved," Kumar said. PTI SJR VVK AMJ

AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 05 November 2026
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