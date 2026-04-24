Swati Maliwal Ex AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chief allegation on AAP Party BJP

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Brutally Beaten, Treated With Indecency' Claim Rocks AAP: Swati Maliwal Exits Party, Joins BJP

'Brutally Beaten, Treated With Indecency' Claim Rocks AAP: Swati Maliwal Exits Party, Joins BJP

Maliwal alleged that she was physically assaulted and mistreated. “At his residence, on his signal, I was brutally beaten and treated with utmost indecency,” she said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Swati Maliwal resigns from Aam Aadmi Party citing betrayal.
  • Maliwal alleges assault and mistreatment at party leader's residence.
  • She cites corruption and harassment as reasons for her departure.

Swati Maliwal has announced her resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party, citing a series of serious allegations against the party leadership and its functioning.

‘Principles and Values Have Been Abandoned’

In a statement, Maliwal reflected on her political journey, saying, “In 2006, I left my job to choose the path of national service. Through the RTI movement, the Anna movement, the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party, and 8 years of dedicated work in the Delhi Women's Commission, I contributed with complete honesty and devotion at every stage.”

She added, “With great sorrow today, I must say that the principles, values, and resolve for honest politics with which we began this journey have been abandoned by Arvind Kejriwal ji and, at his behest, the entire Aam Aadmi Party.”

Allegations Of Assault And Intimidation

Maliwal alleged that she was physically assaulted and mistreated. “At his residence, on his signal, I was brutally beaten and treated with utmost indecency,” she said.

She further claimed that efforts were made to shield the accused. “To protect his goon, he went to extreme lengths and rewarded him with high positions. Threats were made to ruin me, and every possible effort was made against me,” she added.

Cites Corruption, Harassment, ‘Betrayal’

Explaining her decision to quit, Maliwal said, “Seeing the unchecked corruption growing in the Aam Aadmi Party under Kejriwal ji's patronage, incidents of harassment and assault against women, the promotion of thuggish elements, and the betrayal and looting happening with Punjab, I have decided to leave the party today.”

To Speak Further After Returning to Delhi

Maliwal said she would elaborate on the matter after returning to the national capital. “I was in Itanagar at this time for a parliamentary committee meeting. After returning to Delhi tonight, I will speak in detail on this matter,” she stated.

She concluded her statement with “Jai Hind.”

Before You Go

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as "Suppressed" Voters Finally Reach Booths

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Swati Maliwal resign from the Aam Aadmi Party?

Swati Maliwal resigned citing serious allegations against the party leadership, including unchecked corruption, harassment of women, and betrayal of principles.

What specific allegations did Swati Maliwal make?

Maliwal alleged she was physically assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's residence and mistreated. She also accused the party of promoting thuggish elements and engaging in corruption.

When did Swati Maliwal join the Aam Aadmi Party?

Swati Maliwal stated she chose the path of national service in 2006 and contributed through the RTI movement, Anna movement, and the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party.

When will Swati Maliwal provide more details about her resignation?

Swati Maliwal plans to elaborate on her decision in detail after returning to Delhi from Itanagar.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Apr 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News AAP ABP Live Brutally Beaten Treated With Indecency Swati Maliwal Exits AAP Swati Maliwal Joins BJP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Raghav Chadha To Join BJP: Six Other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Announce Move To BJP. Who Are They?
Raghav Chadha To Join BJP: Six Other AAP RS MPs Announce Move To BJP. Who Are They?
India
'Brutally Beaten, Treated With Indecency' Claim Rocks AAP: Swati Maliwal Exits Party, Joins BJP
Swati Maliwal Ex AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chief allegation on AAP Party BJP
India
‘Punjabis Given A Shove Again’: Kejriwal Reacts As 7 AAP RS MPs Join BJP
‘Punjabis Given A Shove Again’: Kejriwal Reacts As 7 AAP RS MPs Join BJP
India
'BJP Has Betrayed Punjabis': Bhagwant Mann After 7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Announce Move To Join BJP
'BJP Has Betrayed Punjabis': Bhagwant After 7 AAP RS MPs Announce Move To Join BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as
Breaking News:
Politics: BJP Claims 110+ Seats in Phase 1, Shah Foresees Absolute Majority in Bengal
CRIME: Stolen Jewelry and ₹1 Lakh Recovered in IRS Daughter’s Murder Investigation
Political Row: Samrat Choudhary Arrives for Bihar Floor Test Amid Historic BJP Coronation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget