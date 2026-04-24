Swati Maliwal Ex AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chief allegation on AAP Party BJP

Swati Maliwal resigned citing serious allegations against the party leadership, including unchecked corruption, harassment of women, and betrayal of principles.
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'Brutally Beaten, Treated With Indecency' Claim Rocks AAP: Swati Maliwal Exits Party, Joins BJP
Maliwal alleged that she was physically assaulted and mistreated. “At his residence, on his signal, I was brutally beaten and treated with utmost indecency,” she said.
- Swati Maliwal resigns from Aam Aadmi Party citing betrayal.
- Maliwal alleges assault and mistreatment at party leader's residence.
- She cites corruption and harassment as reasons for her departure.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Swati Maliwal resign from the Aam Aadmi Party?
What specific allegations did Swati Maliwal make?
Maliwal alleged she was physically assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's residence and mistreated. She also accused the party of promoting thuggish elements and engaging in corruption.
When did Swati Maliwal join the Aam Aadmi Party?
Swati Maliwal stated she chose the path of national service in 2006 and contributed through the RTI movement, Anna movement, and the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party.
When will Swati Maliwal provide more details about her resignation?
Swati Maliwal plans to elaborate on her decision in detail after returning to Delhi from Itanagar.
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