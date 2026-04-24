Swati Maliwal Ex AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chief allegation on AAP Party BJP

Swati Maliwal has announced her resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party, citing a series of serious allegations against the party leadership and its functioning.

‘Principles and Values Have Been Abandoned’

In a statement, Maliwal reflected on her political journey, saying, “In 2006, I left my job to choose the path of national service. Through the RTI movement, the Anna movement, the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party, and 8 years of dedicated work in the Delhi Women's Commission, I contributed with complete honesty and devotion at every stage.”

साल 2006 में अपनी नौकरी छोड़कर मैंने देश सेवा का मार्ग चुना था। RTI आंदोलन, अन्ना आंदोलन, आम आदमी पार्टी के गठन और दिल्ली महिला आयोग में 8 साल निष्ठापूर्वक काम करते हुए, मैंने हर चरण में पूरी ईमानदारी और समर्पण से योगदान दिया।



जिन सिद्धांतों, मूल्यों और ईमानदार राजनीति के संकल्प… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 24, 2026

She added, “With great sorrow today, I must say that the principles, values, and resolve for honest politics with which we began this journey have been abandoned by Arvind Kejriwal ji and, at his behest, the entire Aam Aadmi Party.”

Allegations Of Assault And Intimidation

Maliwal alleged that she was physically assaulted and mistreated. “At his residence, on his signal, I was brutally beaten and treated with utmost indecency,” she said.

She further claimed that efforts were made to shield the accused. “To protect his goon, he went to extreme lengths and rewarded him with high positions. Threats were made to ruin me, and every possible effort was made against me,” she added.

Cites Corruption, Harassment, ‘Betrayal’

Explaining her decision to quit, Maliwal said, “Seeing the unchecked corruption growing in the Aam Aadmi Party under Kejriwal ji's patronage, incidents of harassment and assault against women, the promotion of thuggish elements, and the betrayal and looting happening with Punjab, I have decided to leave the party today.”

To Speak Further After Returning to Delhi

Maliwal said she would elaborate on the matter after returning to the national capital. “I was in Itanagar at this time for a parliamentary committee meeting. After returning to Delhi tonight, I will speak in detail on this matter,” she stated.

She concluded her statement with “Jai Hind.”