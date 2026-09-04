India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘Kapil Mishra Is My Elder...’: Influencer’s ‘Cracked Skull’ Brag Sparks Political Row, Police Respond

‘Kapil Mishra Is My Elder...’: Influencer’s ‘Cracked Skull’ Brag Sparks Political Row, Police Respond

A viral podcast featuring influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has triggered a political row over the alleged assault of Sanjay Kumar, father of student activist Nishu Azad, during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj boasted about assaulting a protestor, claiming impunity.
  • Opposition leaders and activists demanded Bhardwaj's arrest, questioning political protection.
  • Delhi Police denied skull fracture, stating simple injuries, rejected political influence.

A viral podcast featuring self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has triggered a political controversy after he appeared to boast about assaulting Sanjay Kumar, the father of student activist Nishu Azad, during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

In the video, Bhardwaj claims he "cracked the skull" of Kumar and says he was not jailed after the incident. He also appears to claim that his political connections, including links to BJP leaders, helped him avoid arrest.

The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with other supporters, marched to the Parliament Street police station on Friday demanding Bhardwaj’s arrest.

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir Gets New Publisher After Penguin India Publication Dispute

What Did Swatantra Bhardwaj Say?

In the podcast clip circulating on social media, Bhardwaj appears to describe the alleged assault on Kumar in unusually boastful terms. He claims Kumar required 60 stitches and refers to Section 307, which relates to attempt to murder under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code.

"Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307," Bhardwaj says in the video, adding that Kumar was being taken to hospital in an ambulance in a serious condition. He then claims that he was not jailed and was "roaming around all night".

Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a "Swatantra Sanatani Yodha" on social media, also claimed to have backing from several politicians. When asked about the baton he was seen carrying at the CJP protest, he referred to his alleged links with the Delhi Police while speaking in a mocking tone.

Rahul Gandhi Backs Student Protester

The controversy intensified after Nishu Azad appealed to Rahul Gandhi for help in an emotional video posted on X. She called for action against people who, she alleged, were openly displaying their lack of fear of the law.

Gandhi responded by questioning why Bhardwaj had not been jailed and whether he enjoyed political protection. He also assured the student that she should not panic and that he was with her.

"Amit Shah's Delhi Police, on one hand, commits inhuman brutality against students. On the other hand, the criminal who smashed the head of a Dalit girl's father is roaming freely in the open," Gandhi said in a post on X. He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked why Bhardwaj allegedly had their protection.

ALSO READ | Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Row: Pilot Tested Positive For Psychoactive Substance

CJP Demands Immediate Arrest

The CJP has accused the Delhi Police of failing to take adequate action despite Bhardwaj's remarks in the viral podcast. Party spokesperson Saurav Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka led supporters to the Parliament Street police station on Friday, demanding his arrest and stricter charges.

Das alleged that Kumar's injuries were serious enough to warrant an attempt-to-murder charge. He further claimed that police officers had refused to add the requested charge to the FIR and told the protesters to approach a court for an order.

The CJP also demanded that provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be added to the case. The protest has since become part of a wider political confrontation, with opposition leaders questioning the handling of the case and the alleged political connections cited by Bhardwaj.

Delhi Police Rejects ‘Cracked Skull’ Claim

Delhi Police, however, has disputed a central claim made in the viral video. The force said Kumar did not suffer a fractured skull and described his injuries as "simple in nature".

According to the police, Kumar suffered the head injury from a kada, or bangle, during a scuffle. Police said a case was registered and that Bhardwaj, 21, and Suraj Kumar, 24, were detained and questioned following the incident.

The police have also rejected allegations of political interference or undue influence. In its statement, the force said due legal action had been taken and that a chargesheet would be filed soon, while describing claims of external influence as "factually incorrect and baseless".

Frequently Asked Questions

What started the controversy surrounding Swatantra Bhardwaj?

It began after influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj boasted in a viral podcast about assaulting Sanjay Kumar, father of activist Nishu Azad, during a protest. He claimed political connections helped him avoid arrest.

What specific claims did Bhardwaj make in the viral podcast?

Bhardwaj claimed he

How has the Delhi Police addressed the allegations made by Swatantra Bhardwaj?

Delhi Police disputed the

What actions have political opposition leaders taken regarding the controversy?

Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal have criticized the lack of action against Bhardwaj, questioning his political protection. Nishu Azad also appealed to Rahul Gandhi for help in an emotional video.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Sep 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Swatantra Bhardwaj Nishu Azad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir Gets New Publisher After Penguin India Publication Dispute
Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir Gets New Publisher After Penguin India Publication Dispute
India
Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Row: Pilot Tested Positive For Psychoactive Substance
Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Row: Pilot Tested Positive For Psychoactive Substance
India
OPINION | Bengal's Puja Politics: BJP Once Targeted TMC's Patronage, Now It Faces The Same Test
OPINION | Bengal's Puja Politics: BJP Once Targeted TMC's Patronage, Now It Faces The Same Test
India
ISRO GSLV-F17 Launch: EOS-05 Satellite Successfully Placed In Orbit, Gaganyaan Mission Next
ISRO GSLV-F17 Launch: EOS-05 Satellite Successfully Placed In Orbit, Gaganyaan Mission Next
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Flood News: Ganga Swells Across Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Patna and Munger as Villages Face Rising Waters
Chitrakoot News: Mandakini Floodwaters Enter Tulsidas Cave, Ancient Temples Remain Submerged
Delhi News: Jantar Mantar Row Deepens as CJP Questions Police Action, Accused Claims Self-Defence
Delhi News: CJP Protesters Stage Sit-In Outside Police Station, Seek Stronger Action in Jantar Mantar Case
Delhi News: Jantar Mantar Assault Row Reignites as Sanjay Kumar’s Daughter Seeks Rahul Gandhi’s Help
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget