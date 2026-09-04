Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj boasted about assaulting a protestor, claiming impunity.

Opposition leaders and activists demanded Bhardwaj's arrest, questioning political protection.

Delhi Police denied skull fracture, stating simple injuries, rejected political influence.

A viral podcast featuring self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has triggered a political controversy after he appeared to boast about assaulting Sanjay Kumar, the father of student activist Nishu Azad, during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

In the video, Bhardwaj claims he "cracked the skull" of Kumar and says he was not jailed after the incident. He also appears to claim that his political connections, including links to BJP leaders, helped him avoid arrest.

The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with other supporters, marched to the Parliament Street police station on Friday demanding Bhardwaj’s arrest.

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What Did Swatantra Bhardwaj Say?

In the podcast clip circulating on social media, Bhardwaj appears to describe the alleged assault on Kumar in unusually boastful terms. He claims Kumar required 60 stitches and refers to Section 307, which relates to attempt to murder under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code.

"Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307," Bhardwaj says in the video, adding that Kumar was being taken to hospital in an ambulance in a serious condition. He then claims that he was not jailed and was "roaming around all night".

Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a "Swatantra Sanatani Yodha" on social media, also claimed to have backing from several politicians. When asked about the baton he was seen carrying at the CJP protest, he referred to his alleged links with the Delhi Police while speaking in a mocking tone.

Rahul Gandhi Backs Student Protester

The controversy intensified after Nishu Azad appealed to Rahul Gandhi for help in an emotional video posted on X. She called for action against people who, she alleged, were openly displaying their lack of fear of the law.

Gandhi responded by questioning why Bhardwaj had not been jailed and whether he enjoyed political protection. He also assured the student that she should not panic and that he was with her.

"Amit Shah's Delhi Police, on one hand, commits inhuman brutality against students. On the other hand, the criminal who smashed the head of a Dalit girl's father is roaming freely in the open," Gandhi said in a post on X. He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked why Bhardwaj allegedly had their protection.

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CJP Demands Immediate Arrest

The CJP has accused the Delhi Police of failing to take adequate action despite Bhardwaj's remarks in the viral podcast. Party spokesperson Saurav Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka led supporters to the Parliament Street police station on Friday, demanding his arrest and stricter charges.

Das alleged that Kumar's injuries were serious enough to warrant an attempt-to-murder charge. He further claimed that police officers had refused to add the requested charge to the FIR and told the protesters to approach a court for an order.

The CJP also demanded that provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be added to the case. The protest has since become part of a wider political confrontation, with opposition leaders questioning the handling of the case and the alleged political connections cited by Bhardwaj.

Delhi Police Rejects ‘Cracked Skull’ Claim

Delhi Police, however, has disputed a central claim made in the viral video. The force said Kumar did not suffer a fractured skull and described his injuries as "simple in nature".

According to the police, Kumar suffered the head injury from a kada, or bangle, during a scuffle. Police said a case was registered and that Bhardwaj, 21, and Suraj Kumar, 24, were detained and questioned following the incident.

The police have also rejected allegations of political interference or undue influence. In its statement, the force said due legal action had been taken and that a chargesheet would be filed soon, while describing claims of external influence as "factually incorrect and baseless".