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English NewsNewsIndiaSwatantra Bhardwaj Gets Regular Bail In Jantar Mantar Protest Assault Case

Swatantra Bhardwaj Gets Regular Bail In Jantar Mantar Protest Assault Case

The Patiala House Court has granted regular bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj, an accused in the alleged assault of student activist Nishu Azad’s father during a Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Patiala House Court granted regular bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj.
  • Bhardwaj was accused of assaulting activist's father during protest.
  • He was arrested September 4, previously granted interim bail.
  • Detailed regular bail order, including conditions, is pending.

The Patiala House Court has granted regular bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj, who was accused in connection with the alleged assault of student activist Nishu Azad’s father during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

A detailed order, including the bail conditions, is expected to be passed later on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

On September 15, the court had granted Bhardwaj three weeks of interim bail and said his conduct during the period would be considered before deciding his regular bail plea.

Court Had Imposed Conditions On Interim Bail

While granting interim bail, the court had barred Bhardwaj from posting, publishing or discussing the case, his defence or the complainant’s family on social media or any media platform.

He was also restrained from contacting the complainant, his daughter or any witness and from tampering with evidence.

The court had observed that “bail is an expression of the court’s trust, and it is not a trophy to be displayed”, while cautioning against public celebrations following release on bail.

Why Was Swatantra Bhardwaj Arrested?

Bhardwaj was arrested by Delhi Police in Bulandshahr on September 4, hours after the Cockroach Janta Party protested outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.

The action followed outrage over an interview in which Bhardwaj claimed that he had “cracked the skull” of Nishu Azad’s father during the June 23 protest and that he escaped arrest because of his “political connections”.

Police, however, disputed the severity of the injuries claimed by Bhardwaj, saying the man suffered a simple head injury during a scuffle.

Bhardwaj was subsequently remanded to judicial custody on September 7 and lodged in Tihar Jail.

Bhardwaj Released From Jail On September 18

Bhardwaj was released from prison on September 18 after being granted interim bail.

The court had made clear that his conduct during the three-week interim bail period would be taken into account while considering his plea for regular bail.

The court has now granted him regular bail. The detailed order setting out the conditions is expected to be issued later in the day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest update regarding Swatantra Bhardwaj?

Swatantra Bhardwaj has been granted regular bail by the Patiala House Court. A detailed order outlining the bail conditions is expected to be issued soon.

Why was Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested?

He was arrested in connection with the alleged assault of Nishu Azad’s father during a protest. His arrest came after an interview where he claimed to have

What conditions were set for his interim bail?

He was prohibited from discussing the case on social media, contacting the complainant or witnesses, and tampering with evidence. His conduct during this period was to be considered for regular bail.

Published at : 06 Oct 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Protest Swatantra Bhardwaj
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