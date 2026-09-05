Influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj Arrested By Delhi Police; To Be Produced In Patiala House Court

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police arrested Swatantra Bharadwaj for assaulting a student activist's father.

His arrest followed a video where he admitted assaulting.

Police added SC/ST Act, filed new POCSO case.

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj and is expected to produce him before the Patiala House Court shortly.

Bharadwaj, who was accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a protest at Jantar Mantar, was taken into custody from Bulandshahr late on Friday evening. His arrest came a day after police had assured that he would be arrested within 72 hours.

The arrest also comes a day after Delhi Police added provisions of the SC/ST Act to an earlier FIR registered against Bharadwaj. Police had also registered a fresh case against him under provisions of the POCSO Act.

Arrest After Bharadwaj's 'Cracking Skull' Remark

Bharadwaj's arrest follows a controversy over a video interview of him, wherein he describes himself as a 'kattar Hindu' (hardline Hindu), circulated online. In the clip, he appeared to admit that he had cracked the skull of Sanjay Kumar, Nishu Azad's father, during the Jantar Mantar protest and claimed he escaped jail despite the seriousness of the alleged offence.

The CJP had organised the protest and had been demanding Bharadwaj's arrest, alleging that Delhi Police had failed to take adequate action against him.

Police Had Disputed Skull Fracture Claim

The controversy escalated after Delhi Police on Thursday said 38-year-old Sanjay Kumar had suffered a simple head injury during a scuffle and rejected claims that his skull had been fractured.

Police had said Bharadwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, were detained at the spot, questioned and served notices, and that a chargesheet would be filed.

The CJP, however, continued to question why Bharadwaj had remained free after the incident.

In the video that triggered the controversy, Bharadwaj appeared to claim that political connections had helped him avoid jail, naming Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Union minister Chirag Paswan. Paswan also filed a complaint against Bharadwaj over the alleged misuse of his name by him.

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Police Had Assured Arrest Within 72 Hours

On Friday, CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, scores of supporters, and MPs Chandrashekhar Azad and Pappu Yadav reached Parliament Street police station seeking action against Bharadwaj.

The delegation demanded that charges of attempt to murder, provisions of the SC/ST Act and criminal intimidation be added to the FIR relating to the alleged attack on Kumar.

CJP's Saurav Das said the Additional DCP had assured them that attempt-to-murder and SC/ST Act provisions would be added to the FIR.

Fresh Case Under POCSO Act

Delhi Police had added provisions of the SC/ST Act to the earlier FIR registered against Bharadwaj.

Police had also registered a fresh case against him under provisions of the POCSO Act.

The police further assured the delegation that a separate FIR would be registered over alleged online abuse, threats and objectionable images targeting Nishu.

Nishu said she had faced verbal abuse and rape threats following the Jantar Mantar incident and had filed an FIR over the matter.

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