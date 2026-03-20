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HomeNewsIndiaSuvendu Adhikari Storms Mahishadal Police Station, Alleges Bid To Lure BJP Leader To TMC

Suvendu Adhikari Storms Mahishadal Police Station, Alleges Bid To Lure BJP Leader To TMC

Shuvendu Adhikari storms Mahishadal police station, alleging bid aimed at luring leader Biswanath Banerjee from the BJP to Trinamool Congress.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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Suvendu Adhikari Storms Mahishadal Police Station: Tensions escalated in Mahishadal after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited the local police station and confronted officials over alleged attempts to influence party members. The development comes shortly after the announcement of the BJP’s candidate list, which has triggered political friction at the grassroots level. Adhikari entered the Mahishadal police station and raised serious concerns in front of the duty officer, accusing sections of the police of overstepping their role. He claimed that efforts were being made to weaken the BJP by targeting its leaders.

Adhikari Confronts Police Over Alleged Interference

According to accounts from the station, the duty officer acknowledged that a WhatsApp call had been made involving BJP leader Biswanath Banerjee and another officer.

The BJP leader insisted that such actions were inappropriate, especially after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) had come into force.

Adhikari also alleged similar conduct by officers in nearby areas, including Tamluk and Nandigram, stating that such actions undermine the neutrality expected from law enforcement during elections.

Row Linked To Ticket Denial & Political Pressure Claims

The controversy appears to centre around Biswanath Banerjee, who had previously contested elections but was not included in the latest BJP candidate list. Following this, Banerjee expressed disappointment publicly and hinted at stepping down from his position.

Adhikari later visited Banerjee’s residence before heading to the police station. After the meeting, he alleged that Banerjee had been contacted by the Officer-in-Charge of Mahishadal police station and pressured to switch allegiance to the Trinamool Congress.

Despite these claims, the Trinamool Congress has denied any involvement in attempts to influence BJP leaders.

Political Reactions & Ongoing Silence From Police

After the confrontation, Adhikari made strong remarks criticising the ruling party and its alleged reliance on external support systems.

"There are no people with the Trinamool Congress. There are no Hindus, no nationalist Muslims. There are two pillars with the Trinamool, one police and one AIPAC. The day the list of candidates was announced, naturally, Bishwanath Babu may have felt a little sad."

"His family members had also joined politics. For 15 years, his family members have supported him so that he could spend less time at home and more time for the people and the party. Taking advantage of that, the OC here, Piyush Mandal, called him on WhatsApp several times. The place of cultural interaction is Mahisha Dal, the dirty little people of the Trinamool have ruined it."

Meanwhile, Banerjee clarified his position, rejecting speculation about switching parties.

"I have said from the beginning that there is no question of severing ties with the party. There was regret at that point. Dada came, we talked to Dada. In short, I love India, I love Modiji, I love BJP."

As of now, no official response has been issued by the district police, and the Officer-in-Charge was reportedly absent when Adhikari visited the station. The situation continues to draw attention amid heightened political activity in the state.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Suvendu Adhikari visit the Mahishadal Police Station?

Suvendu Adhikari visited the Mahishadal Police Station to confront officials. He accused them of trying to influence BJP members and weaken the party.

What specific allegations did Suvendu Adhikari make against the police?

Adhikari alleged that the Officer-in-Charge of Mahishadal police station pressured BJP leader Biswanath Banerjee to switch to the Trinamool Congress. He also claimed police interference in Tamluk and Nandigram.

What is the connection between Biswanath Banerjee and this controversy?

Biswanath Banerjee, a former BJP contender, was not on the latest candidate list. Adhikari claims Banerjee was pressured by the police to join the Trinamool Congress after this disappointment.

Has Biswanath Banerjee commented on the allegations?

Yes, Biswanath Banerjee has clarified his position. He rejected speculation about switching parties and stated he remains committed to the BJP and its leaders.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Suvendu Adhikari WEst Bengal .TMC Elections 2026 Biswanath Banerjee
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