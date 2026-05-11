Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal cabinet approves Ayushman Bharat scheme implementation.

Land transfer to BSF for border fencing begins soon.

Central welfare programs and administrative reforms announced.

Government vows transparency, security, and development focus.

The newly formed BJP government in West Bengal on Monday announced a series of major policy and administrative decisions during its first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna.

Among the key decisions taken were the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for border fencing and expansion of several Central welfare programmes.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Adhikari said the government had initiated the process of handing over land to the BSF to strengthen fencing along the India-Bangladesh border.

“In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period,” the Chief Minister said.

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Six Key Decisions Taken

Adhikari said six important decisions were finalised during the first cabinet meeting of the BJP-led government, which came to power after ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.

“The first cabinet meeting with all concerned officials went well. We assure the people of Bengal that the double-engine government will complete all development-related works. Six decisions were taken during our first cabinet meeting,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said the government would function on the principles of transparency, security and development in line with governance models followed in other BJP-ruled states.

“This Government does not function on ego; it functions on principles,” Adhikari said, invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of “Fear Out, Trust In.”

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Ayushman Bharat, Central Schemes To Be Rolled Out

The state cabinet formally approved implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal.

“The 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme will begin in Bengal. The 'Jan Arogya Yojana' and other schemes of the Prime Minister will also be implemented here,” Adhikari said.

Officials said the Health Secretary and advisors attached to the Chief Minister’s Office had been instructed to complete the agreement process with the Union Health Ministry at the earliest.

The government also announced plans to actively implement several major Central schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishak Bima Yojana, PM SHRI, Vishwakarma Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ujjwala Yojana.

District Magistrates have reportedly been directed to expedite the forwarding of applications to the concerned Union Ministries.

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Administrative, Legal Reforms Announced

As part of administrative reforms, IAS officers posted in the state will now participate in Central Government training programmes in line with systems followed in other states.

The government also decided to fully align West Bengal with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In another key decision, the upper age limit for government job applications has been increased by five years to improve employment opportunities for educated youth.

The Chief Minister also said the previous state administration had failed to implement a Union Home Ministry directive dated June 16, 2025 related to the census process and claimed that his government had now enforced the pending administrative circular.

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Political Violence, Security Issues Discussed

The cabinet also paid tribute to 321 BJP workers who allegedly lost their lives during political violence in the state.

“Regarding the 321 individuals who lost their lives during our struggle: if their families desire, the government will initiate an investigation,” Adhikari said.

He assured strict action against those involved in political killings and reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order and national security.

The Chief Minister also stated that no welfare scheme would be discontinued, but all programmes would now function through a transparent mechanism to ensure benefits reached eligible Indian citizens only.

“No deceased person, illegal infiltrator, or non-Indian individual will be allowed to avail benefits meant for the citizens of the state,” he said.

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High-Level Review Meeting Held

Later in the day, Adhikari chaired a high-level administrative review meeting attended by senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner.

According to the Chief Minister, the meeting focused on assessing the overall law-and-order situation and strengthening coordination among administrative and police departments under the new government.

(With inputs from ANI)