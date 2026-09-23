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English NewsNewsIndiaSurendra Koli death: Police await postmortem report as circumstances remain unclear

Surendra Koli death: Police await postmortem report as circumstances remain unclear

Dehradun, Sep 22 (PTI): Even after four days, the circumstances surrounding the death of Surendra Koli -- the man at the centre of the sensational Nithari killings who was subsequently acquitted in all 13 cases last year -- remain unclear, with some of his family members raising questions about his deat.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 12:13 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Sep 22 (PTI): Even after four days, the circumstances surrounding the death of Surendra Koli -- the man at the centre of the sensational Nithari killings who was subsequently acquitted in all 13 cases last year -- remain unclear, with some of his family members raising questions about his death.

Police said it will be known whether Koli died by suicide or due to another cause only after the post-mortem report, which is expected within a day or two. A police officer said, "Koli's family members have raised some questions regarding his death. However, the situation will become clear once the post-mortem report is received in a day or two."

He said no injury marks were found on Koli's body. However, traces of blood were visible near his nose and mouth. He said, "There were no injury marks on his body."

Police said Koli had started selling tea at a small rented shop in Haridwar's Saptarishi area just four days before he was found dead there.

Police said he was facing financial hardship and mental stress and had borrowed ₹5,000 to start the shop.

Police said it appears prima facie to be a case of suicide by hanging.

The officer said police examined CCTV footage from the scene and the surrounding areas, but no suspicious activity has come to light so far. He said Koli lived in extremely difficult circumstances and had to change rooms four times within a short period in Haridwar.

The officer said he was living under a concealed identity and repeatedly had to quit his jobs because he could not provide an Aadhaar card or undergo police verification.

According to police, Koli arrived in Haridwar about a month ago.

Police said they have received information that before coming to Haridwar he stayed with some lawyers and also at a church in Bengaluru.

The official also claimed that the family members who now question his death had previously refused to take Koli in.

The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls, and bones were discovered in the backyard and drains near a bungalow belonging to businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.

Koli worked as a domestic help at the Pandher's house.

The gruesome findings, which unearthed the disappearance and killings of several children and women, had triggered nationwide outrage and terrorised the local community.

Pandher, a co-accused in the case, was also in jail for years but was released on October 20, 2023, after his acquittal.

Koli, the only convict, was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2025 in the last such case. It was the 13th case in the Nithari killings in which Koli was acquitted. He was earlier acquitted in the 12 other related cases. PTI COR DPT ASD ASD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 23 September 2026
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