Blood Stains, Rope Around Neck: Surendra Koli’s Brother Raises Doubt Over Suicide, Seeks Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Surendra Koli's brother demanded probe into suspicious death.

Family cited blood, rope, questioning suicide; sought investigation.

Police await post-mortem report; initial findings suggest suicide.

CCTV footage is being examined for sequence of events.

Chandan Koli, brother of deceased Surendra Koli, submitted a complaint at the Saptarishi police outpost in Haridwar on Sunday, seeking a high-level probe into his brother’s death, which he alleged occurred under suspicious circumstances.

Chandan told police that the circumstances surrounding the death had raised doubts about the possibility of suicide. He said family members who saw Surendra Koli’s body on Saturday noticed blood coming from the body, along with blood stains around the mouth and nose.

He also pointed to a rope tied around Surendra Koli’s neck, saying the circumstances had led the family to question whether the death was actually a suicide.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Sunday, Chandan demanded a detailed investigation to establish what happened and ensure legal action if anyone was found responsible.

“On Saturday, when we saw the body, blood was flowing and blood stains were spotted on the mouth and nose. A rope was also tied around the neck. This does not seem to be a suicide case, so I demand a high-level probe in this regard so that due legal action can be taken against the one who committed such a crime,” Chandan said.

Police Await Post-Mortem Report

Police, however, said the investigation was still at an initial stage and that the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem report.

Circle Officer (City) Shishupal Singh Negi said the circumstances appeared prima facie to indicate suicide, while stressing that the investigation was continuing.

“Initial probe is going on. The post-mortem report is awaited. Prima facie, the death appears to be a suicide case, but only after the post-mortem report can the exact reason be established,” Negi said.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the Saptarishi area as part of the investigation. Footage from the area where Surendra Koli was found dead inside a tea stall is being checked to establish the sequence of events and determine what happened before his death.

The post-mortem findings and the CCTV footage are expected to help investigators establish the circumstances surrounding the death.