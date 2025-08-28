Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSC To Hear Plea Against E20 Petrol On Sept 1, Seeks Ethanol-Free Option Amid Insurance Cover Woes

SC To Hear Plea Against E20 Petrol On Sept 1, Seeks Ethanol-Free Option Amid Insurance Cover Woes

The Supreme Court will hear a PIL challenging the mandatory E20 fuel policy, arguing pre-April 2023 vehicles are incompatible and may suffer damage not covered by insurance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court will, on September 1, take up a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Union government’s policy of rolling out 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol (E20) without providing consumers an option to purchase ethanol-free fuel.

The matter will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria, according to a report by Bar and Bench. The petition has been filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra.

Vehicles manufactured before April 2023 flagged as incompatible

The plea states that vehicles manufactured in India prior to April 2023 are not designed to run on fuel mixed with 20 per cent ethanol. It further claims that even some BS-VI compliant vehicles, as recent as two years old, are not suitable for such a blend.

According to submissions, research bodies and automobile manufacturers have indicated that ethanol blending can lead to corrosion of engine components, reduced fuel efficiency, and premature wear and tear of vehicles.

Insurance and warranty concerns raised

The petition highlights that any such vehicle damage will not be covered by insurance companies, leaving consumers without protection.

“As the vehicles are not compatible with ethanol blended petrol which will result in damage to the said vehicles, the claim raised in this regard will not be covered by the manufacturers or the insurance companies as the consumers have violated the terms specified,” the plea states, as per the report.

Comparison with global practices

The petition also draws attention to practices abroad, noting that in the United States, a blend of up to 10 per cent ethanol is common but ethanol-free petrol is also available, while in the European Union, both 5 per cent and 10 per cent blends are sold with proper labelling.

“In India, without informing the consumers, only ethanol blended petrol is made available to the public without any labelling or display of composition of the fuel,” the plea has alleged.

The petitioner has urged the apex court to direct the government to ensure that ethanol-free petrol is available at all fuel stations, mandate clear labelling of ethanol content, enforce provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, and order a nationwide study on the impact of E20 on vehicles.

Also read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 10:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Supreme E20 Petrol E20 E20 Fuel Ethano
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Look Forward To Meeting Xi, Putin’: PM Modi Emplanes For Japan, China Visits; Stresses ‘National Interest’
‘Look Forward To Meeting Xi, Putin’: PM Modi On Japan, China Visits Stresses ‘National Interest’
India
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
India
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
Election 2025
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget