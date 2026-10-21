New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) not to publish the final list of candidates for upcoming urban local body polls in the state until October 26. The final list was scheduled to be published today.

A vacation bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has "made out prima facie case" that several of its candidates were stopped from filing nomination papers for polls to around 100 urban local bodies.

It directed the state poll panel to consider the complaints by YSRCP and other candidates with relevant materials that they were prevented from filing nomination papers and take a decision by Thursday on extending the nomination deadline.

The bench directed the DGP of the state to provide adequate security to the contesting candidates and the election offices, while observing that filing of nomination papers is a facet of free and fair elections.

It asked the state election commission to take all necessary steps to remove any apprehension from the minds of YSRCP and other candidates regarding free and fair elections in the state.

The bench asked the AP SEC to file its compliance affidavit by October 27, which is the next date of hearing.

YSRCP has moved the top court against the October 18 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court refusing to extend the nomination period by one day.

The YSRCP has alleged that mass violence in the state has prevented its candidates from filing nominations for the urban local body elections.

It has sought police protection for candidates, an extension of the deadline for filing nominations, and the designation of additional and alternative nomination centres to enable candidates to submit their papers safely.

The plea filed by general secretary Lella Appireddy through advocate Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki said that several of its candidates were allegedly assaulted and physically prevented from reaching nomination centres during the nomination period, which began on October 16 and ended on October 18.

The high court had dismissed the party's application seeking an extension, holding that the deadline had expired and that extending it would amount to interference with the election process.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)