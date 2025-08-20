Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court Stays Proceedings Against DMK Minister I Periyasamy In Disproportionate Assets Case

Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against DMK Minister I Periyasamy In Disproportionate Assets Case

The Supreme Court halted proceedings against DMK Minister I Periyasamy and family in a Rs 2.1 crore disproportionate assets case.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings before a special court against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his family members in a Rs 2.1 crore disproportionate assets case. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih on August 18 also issued notice in the matter.

"There shall be stay of proceedings in..pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption Act Cases, Dindigul," the bench said.

The top court passed the order on Periyasamy's appeal challenging the Madras High Court verdict of April, 28, which directed the special court to frame charges against him and his family members.

The high court passed the order on pleas filed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), challenging an order discharging Periyasamy and his family members from the case.

The high court, however, rejected that order and directed the special court to conduct a day-to-day trial and complete it within six months.

Periyasamy was alleged to have amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore in his name and in the names of his wife P Suseela and sons P Sentilkumar and P Prabhu, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was a minister between 2006 and 2010.

The DVAC challenged their discharge and filed the appeals before the high court in 2018.

Periyasamy holds the rural development, panchayats and panchayat union portfolios in the incumbent DMK government. PTI PKS PKS AMK AMK AMK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
DMK SUpreme COurt
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Tabled: Push For Esports, Crackdown On Money Games
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Tabled: Push For Esports, Crackdown On Money Games
Cities
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Entertainment
Vlogger Shows Waterlogged Homes Of Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji In Mumbai Rains
Vlogger Shows Waterlogged Homes Of Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Rani In Mumbai Rains
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget