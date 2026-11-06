Supreme Court Refuses To Suspend Tarun Tejpal’s 10-Year Jail Term In 2013 Rape Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court refused to suspend Tarun Tejpal's 10-year sentence.

Court cited prima facie evidence, including emails, against him.

Bombay High Court previously reversed acquittal, convicting Tejpal of rape.

Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in 2013.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to suspend the 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence awarded to former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 rape case, declining to grant him relief pending the hearing of his appeal against conviction.

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale said that after a prima facie consideration of the evidence, including the emails and messages placed on record, it was not inclined to suspend the sentence.

"[T]he evidence adduced by the prosecution witnesses, read with the materials produced with specific reference to the emails and messages taken on record, we do not, prima facie, find it to be a fit case for suspension of sentence," the apex court observed.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, submitted that the case involved a reversal of acquittal and argued that the normal course in such matters was to suspend the sentence during the pendency of the appeal.

Senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal, also appearing for Tejpal, submitted that his client had remained on bail throughout the trial and had never misused the liberty granted to him.

However, the Justice Sundresh-led Bench was not persuaded by the submissions seeking suspension of sentence.

Opposing the plea, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, referred to an apology email sent by Tejpal to the victim after she had raised the issue with the magazine's then editor and read out its contents before the top court.

Earlier, on November 3, the Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing on Tejpal's plea challenging his conviction and 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence, as well as the Goa government's plea seeking enhancement of his sentence, till November 5 after SG Mehta sought more time.

During that hearing, Sibal had urged the apex court to allow Tejpal to go home during Diwali, submitting that the fact that his acquittal had been reversed should not prevent him from being released temporarily. However, the Goa government opposed the request. Tejpal has challenged the Bombay High Court judgment that set aside his acquittal by a sessions court and convicted him of rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On August 6, the Bombay High Court had set aside the acquittal, convicting Tejpal under Sections 376(2)(f) and 376(2)(k) (rape), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to disrobe) of the IPC, sentencing him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment.

The case stems from allegations by a junior colleague that Tejpal sexually assaulted her inside an elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa during an event in November 2013.

In May 2021, a sessions court acquitted Tejpal, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and referring to alleged lapses in the investigation.

The Goa government subsequently challenged the acquittal before the Bombay High Court. Tejpal surrendered before the Additional Sessions Court at Mapusa in Goa on September 14, following the Supreme Court's rejection of his plea seeking exemption from surrender. He was subsequently taken to Central Jail in Colvale, North Goa, to serve his sentence. Separately, the Goa government has approached the Supreme Court seeking enhancement of the 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence imposed by the High Court.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)