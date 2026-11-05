Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Azam Khan's Plea Against ED Arrest, Sends Matter To High Court

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has suffered a setback after the Supreme Court declined to hear his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and subsequent judicial custody. The apex court has transferred the petition to the Allahabad High Court, requesting it to hear the matter at the earliest. Azam Khan has also sought an early hearing by November 16.

Kapil Sibal's Arguments Fail To Persuade Supreme Court

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Azam Khan, told the Supreme Court that the Samajwadi Party leader is 80 years old and has been subjected to continuous harassment. He argued that Khan was arrested by the ED in a 2019 case immediately after being released from prison.

Sibal alleged that the timing of the arrest was intended to keep Azam Khan out of the electoral process ahead of the next elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said Azam Khan should first present his case before the High Court. The bench ordered the transfer of his petition to the High Court and requested an early hearing.

Why Was Azam Khan Arrested Again?

On October 31, the Allahabad High Court granted Azam Khan bail in the two PAN card case. Following the relief, he was released from Rampur jail after spending nearly 11 months in prison.

However, shortly after his release, the ED took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The agency subsequently brought him to Ghaziabad, where he underwent a medical examination before being produced before a court. He was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody and sent to Dasna jail.

Azam Khan challenged the ED's arrest and his subsequent judicial custody before the Supreme Court. However, the apex court has now declined to entertain his plea and directed him to approach the High Court.