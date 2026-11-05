ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaSupreme Court Refuses To Hear Azam Khan's Plea Against ED Arrest, Sends Matter To High Court

Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Azam Khan's Plea Against ED Arrest, Sends Matter To High Court

Sibal alleged that the timing of the arrest was intended to keep Azam Khan out of the electoral process ahead of the next elections.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 12:53 PM (IST)

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has suffered a setback after the Supreme Court declined to hear his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and subsequent judicial custody. The apex court has transferred the petition to the Allahabad High Court, requesting it to hear the matter at the earliest. Azam Khan has also sought an early hearing by November 16.

Kapil Sibal's Arguments Fail To Persuade Supreme Court

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Azam Khan, told the Supreme Court that the Samajwadi Party leader is 80 years old and has been subjected to continuous harassment. He argued that Khan was arrested by the ED in a 2019 case immediately after being released from prison.

Sibal alleged that the timing of the arrest was intended to keep Azam Khan out of the electoral process ahead of the next elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said Azam Khan should first present his case before the High Court. The bench ordered the transfer of his petition to the High Court and requested an early hearing.

Why Was Azam Khan Arrested Again?

On October 31, the Allahabad High Court granted Azam Khan bail in the two PAN card case. Following the relief, he was released from Rampur jail after spending nearly 11 months in prison.

However, shortly after his release, the ED took him into custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The agency subsequently brought him to Ghaziabad, where he underwent a medical examination before being produced before a court. He was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody and sent to Dasna jail.

Azam Khan challenged the ED's arrest and his subsequent judicial custody before the Supreme Court. However, the apex court has now declined to entertain his plea and directed him to approach the High Court.

Published at : 05 Nov 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Azam Khan ED SUpreme COurt
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Conducts 2 Cloud-Seeding Trials In 15 Days To Tackle Pollution, More Planned After Diwali
Delhi Conducts 2 Cloud-Seeding Trials In 15 Days To Tackle Pollution, More Planned After Diwali
India
Supreme Court Says 24-Hour Deadline To Produce Accused In Court Starts From Detention, Not Formal Arrest
Supreme Court Says 24-Hour Deadline To Produce Accused In Court Starts From Detention
India
2 Dead, 6 Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar
2 Dead, 6 Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar
India
No Coercive Action Against Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam, Delhi Court Directs Police
No Coercive Action Against Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam, Delhi Court Directs Police
Advertisement

Videos

Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Nagaur Blast: Powerful Explosion at Firecracker Unit Kills Two
Crime Branch: Delhi Police Questions Cockroach Janata Party Members
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget