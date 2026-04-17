SC Refuses Pawan Khera's Plea To Extend Transit Anticipatory Bail In Assam FIR

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNo Relief For Pawan Khera After SC Refuses To Extend Transit Anticipatory Bail In Assam FIR

No Relief For Pawan Khera After SC Refuses To Extend Transit Anticipatory Bail In Assam FIR

Supreme Court of India refused to extend Pawan Khera’s transit bail, flagged misleading documents, and said Assam courts must decide his plea independently.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court rejected Pawan Khera's bail extension plea.
  • Court noted Khera filed misleading documents for his plea.

The Supreme Court rejected Congress leader Pawan Khera’s plea seeking to extend transit anticipatory bail granted to him earlier by the Telangana High Court till Tuesday on the ground of enabling him approach any jurisdictional court in Assam in the case where Khera is alleged to have made false allegations against the wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Court also pulled up Khera for filing wrong documents (Aadhaar card) to mislead the court. Khera's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought protection till Tuesday, but the Court rejected the plea. 

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar clarified its earlier order staying the one-week transit anticipatory bail granted to Khera by the Telangana High Court, stating that the stay would not prejudice the jurisdictional court deciding his plea, ANI reported.

The Supreme Court emphasised that neither the High Court’s order granting relief nor its own order staying it should influence the Assam court hearing the matter. It directed that any anticipatory bail application must be decided independently on its merits, without being affected by prior orders.

The Court further noted that Khera is free to approach the appropriate court. If the court is not functioning, he may request the registry to act in accordance with the law. With these observations, the plea was disposed of.

On April 10, the High Court granted Khera a week’s transit anticipatory bail, with Justice K Sujana relying on Supreme Court precedents to hold that limited protection could be extended even though the case was registered in Assam.

The court observed that Khera had a reasonable apprehension of arrest, particularly in light of search-and-seizure operations carried out at his Delhi residence by Assam and Delhi Police.

The case stems from an April 4 press conference in which Khera alleged that the Chief Minister’s wife possessed passports from three countries and accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of involvement in illegal activities.

Related Video

Parliament Debate: tmc’s kalyan banerjee attacks parties over women’s representation and quota stance

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Supreme Court reject Pawan Khera's plea for extended transit anticipatory bail?

The Supreme Court rejected his plea to extend transit anticipatory bail, stating it should not prejudice the jurisdictional court in Assam deciding his case.

What was the Supreme Court's observation regarding Pawan Khera filing wrong documents?

The Court pulled up Khera for filing wrong documents, specifically an Aadhaar card, to mislead the court.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 17 Apr 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Transit Anticipatory Bail Himanta Biswa Sarma Pawan Khera Breaking News ABP Live SUpreme COurt Assam FIR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Relief For Pawan Khera After SC Refuses To Extend Transit Anticipatory Bail In Assam FIR
SC Refuses Pawan Khera's Plea To Extend Transit Anticipatory Bail In Assam FIR
India
‘Modi Not Indira Gandhi’: Kangana Counters Priyanka Gandhi Over Delimitation, Women’s Bill Debate
‘Modi Not Indira Gandhi’: Kangana Counters Priyanka Gandhi Over Delimitation, Women’s Bill Debate
India
‘Political Demonetisation’: Shashi Tharoor Warns Against Linking Delimitation To Women’s Reservation
‘Political Demonetisation’: Shashi Tharoor Warns Against Linking Delimitation To Women’s Reservation
India
'Trying To Hijack Democracy': Oppn Slams Women’s Reservation Bill Notification, Calls Delay ‘Deliberate’
'Trying To Hijack Democracy': Oppn Slams Women’s Reservation Bill Notification, Calls Delay ‘Deliberate’
Advertisement

Videos

Parliament Debate: tmc’s kalyan banerjee attacks parties over women’s representation and quota stance
Breaking: supreme court rejects anticipatory bail plea of congress leader pawan khera
Parliament Debate: shashi tharoor backs women’s reservation but slams link with delimitation plan
Parliament Speech: opposition raises deputy speaker vacancy issue, urges stronger role for opposition
Parliament Vote: rahul gandhi to speak before crucial 4 pm women’s reservation bill showdown
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget