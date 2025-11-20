Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPolice To Supreme Court: ‘Intellectuals-Turned-Terrorists’ More Dangerous

Police To Supreme Court: ‘Intellectuals-Turned-Terrorists’ More Dangerous

According to the ASG, “a trend has emerged where intellectuals were using state funding to become doctors and engineers and then engage in anti-national activities.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Delhi Police on Thursday cited the Red Fort blast case and the recent unravelling of a white-collar terror module while urging the Supreme Court to reject the bail petitions of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

ASG Points to ‘Emerging Trend’

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the Bench that a troubling pattern had taken shape in recent years, with “intellectuals” allegedly exploiting state support to pursue professional degrees before engaging in anti-national activities.

According to the ASG, “a trend has emerged where intellectuals were using state funding to become doctors and engineers and then engage in anti-national activities.”

‘Much More Dangerous’

The prosecution pressed the court to deny bail, arguing that individuals with academic or professional credentials could pose a heightened threat. “When intellectuals become terrorists, they become more dangerous than those functioning on the ground,” ASG Raju said.

“Intellectuals use state funding to become doctors. Then, they do nefarious activities. They are much more dangerous,” he added, reiterating the police’s opposition to the bail pleas.

Recent White-Collar Module Bust Cited

The submissions also referenced the recent busting of a Jaish-e-Mohammad-backed white-collar terror module reportedly operating from Haryana’s Al-Falah University, which security agencies say involved highly educated recruits.

Also read
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Intellectuals Terrorists SUpreme COurt Delhi Red Fort Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Bihar
Mokama Murder Case: Major Setback For Anant Singh As Court Rejects Bail Plea
Mokama Murder Case: Major Setback For Anant Singh As Court Rejects Bail Plea
World
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget