Police To Supreme Court: ‘Intellectuals-Turned-Terrorists’ More Dangerous

The Delhi Police on Thursday cited the Red Fort blast case and the recent unravelling of a white-collar terror module while urging the Supreme Court to reject the bail petitions of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

ASG Points to ‘Emerging Trend’

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the Bench that a troubling pattern had taken shape in recent years, with “intellectuals” allegedly exploiting state support to pursue professional degrees before engaging in anti-national activities.

According to the ASG, “a trend has emerged where intellectuals were using state funding to become doctors and engineers and then engage in anti-national activities.”

‘Much More Dangerous’

The prosecution pressed the court to deny bail, arguing that individuals with academic or professional credentials could pose a heightened threat. “When intellectuals become terrorists, they become more dangerous than those functioning on the ground,” ASG Raju said.

“Intellectuals use state funding to become doctors. Then, they do nefarious activities. They are much more dangerous,” he added, reiterating the police’s opposition to the bail pleas.

Recent White-Collar Module Bust Cited

The submissions also referenced the recent busting of a Jaish-e-Mohammad-backed white-collar terror module reportedly operating from Haryana’s Al-Falah University, which security agencies say involved highly educated recruits.