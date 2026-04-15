Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court stayed transit bail for Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Court issued notice to Khera, seeking his response in three weeks.

Khera can seek anticipatory bail in Assam; apex court noted.

Assam government challenged Khera's transit bail in the apex court.

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday stayed the one-week transit bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera, offering interim relief to the Assam government which had challenged the order.

Apex Court Puts Telangana HC Relief On Hold

A bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Atul S. Chandurkar issued notice to Khera, directing him to file his response within three weeks on the plea seeking a stay of the anticipatory (transit) bail earlier granted by the Telangana High Court.

The Supreme Court stays the one-week transit bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera



A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Atul S. Chandurkar issued notice to Khera seeking a response within three weeks on a plea filed by the Assam government seeking a stay of the… pic.twitter.com/znap46Xfyr — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

Court Keeps Door Open For Bail In Assam

While staying the High Court’s order, the bench clarified that Khera is free to seek anticipatory bail from a competent court in Assam. The judges underscored that the Supreme Court’s interim order would not prejudice any such application.

“Issue notice. Meanwhile, the impugned order should be stayed. In case the petitioner applies for anticipatory bail before the court having jurisdiction in Assam, and while deciding such an application, the order passed today will not have any effect. Issue notice. Returnable in three weeks”, the Court noted.

Assam Government Challenges Transit Bail

The development comes after the Assam government approached the apex court, contesting the relief granted to Khera and seeking its suspension. The state argued that the Telangana High Court’s order required reconsideration, prompting the Supreme Court to intervene.

What Is The Case About?

The Pawan Khera case revolves around allegations of defamation against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Khera claimed she possessed multiple foreign passports and assets, prompting the filing of an FIR in Guwahati. In response, the Telangana High Court granted him a one‑week transit anticipatory bail.