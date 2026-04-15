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HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court Stays Telangana HC Order Granting Transit Bail To Pawan Khera, Seeks Response In 3 Weeks

Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC Order Granting Transit Bail To Pawan Khera, Seeks Response In 3 Weeks

Supreme Court stays Pawan Khera’s transit bail, issues notice on Assam plea, but allows him to seek anticipatory bail in Assam courts.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court stayed transit bail for Congress leader Pawan Khera.
  • Court issued notice to Khera, seeking his response in three weeks.
  • Khera can seek anticipatory bail in Assam; apex court noted.
  • Assam government challenged Khera's transit bail in the apex court.

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday stayed the one-week transit bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera, offering interim relief to the Assam government which had challenged the order.

Apex Court Puts Telangana HC Relief On Hold

A bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Atul S. Chandurkar issued notice to Khera, directing him to file his response within three weeks on the plea seeking a stay of the anticipatory (transit) bail earlier granted by the Telangana High Court.

Court Keeps Door Open For Bail In Assam

While staying the High Court’s order, the bench clarified that Khera is free to seek anticipatory bail from a competent court in Assam. The judges underscored that the Supreme Court’s interim order would not prejudice any such application.

“Issue notice. Meanwhile, the impugned order should be stayed. In case the petitioner applies for anticipatory bail before the court having jurisdiction in Assam, and while deciding such an application, the order passed today will not have any effect. Issue notice. Returnable in three weeks”, the Court noted.

Assam Government Challenges Transit Bail

The development comes after the Assam government approached the apex court, contesting the relief granted to Khera and seeking its suspension. The state argued that the Telangana High Court’s order required reconsideration, prompting the Supreme Court to intervene.

What Is The Case About? 

The Pawan Khera case revolves around allegations of defamation against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Khera claimed she possessed multiple foreign passports and assets, prompting the filing of an FIR in Guwahati. In response, the Telangana High Court granted him a one‑week transit anticipatory bail.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Supreme Court of India do regarding Pawan Khera's transit bail?

The Supreme Court stayed the one-week transit bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera. This provided interim relief to the Assam government.

Why did the Assam government challenge the transit bail?

The Assam government approached the Supreme Court contesting the transit bail granted to Pawan Khera and seeking its suspension. They argued the order needed reconsideration.

Can Pawan Khera still seek anticipatory bail?

Yes, the Supreme Court clarified that Pawan Khera is free to seek anticipatory bail from a competent court in Assam. The court's interim order will not affect such an application.

What is the next step in this case?

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Pawan Khera, directing him to file his response within three weeks. The case will be subject to further judicial scrutiny.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam SUpreme COurt Pawan Khera Case
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