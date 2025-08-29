Supreme Court Panel Urges Ban On Conocarpus Trees Over Ecological And Health Risks

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has sought a ban on Conocarpus, a fast-growing exotic species planted widely in India for quick greening of roads and urban spaces, saying it poses grave ecological and public health risks.

In a 40-page report submitted to the apex court, the CEC described the tree as "ecologically unsuitable" and said its unchecked spread threatens biodiversity, groundwater, infrastructure and human health.

"The Conocarpus plant, although tempting for roadside plantation and quick creation of green belts, has serious negative interactions in terms of health risks and environmental degradation, which makes it quite unsuitable from an ecological point of view," it said.

The committee said the tree is often referred to as a "green desert" because it provides almost no nectar or shelter for birds, bees or other insects.

Its dense canopy and chemical-laden leaf litter suppress native plant growth, damaging natural regeneration, the CEC said.

"Due to its prolific nature and varied adaptability to different climatic conditions, it poses a threat to native ecosystems. This will become yet another invasive species," the report cautioned.

Imported from the Americas and Africa, Conocarpus erectus and Conocarpus lancifolius were introduced in India over the past two decades as drought-tolerant and low-maintenance trees that could withstand pollution, salinity and poor soils.

Their rapid growth and evergreen foliage made them popular in Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. But the CEC found that these very traits have turned the tree into a silent threat.

The committee said its roots are aggressive and penetrate deep into aquifers, depleting shallow groundwater in arid regions like Kachchh.

In cities like Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, root intrusion from Conocarpus plantations has caused frequent damage to footpaths, underground pipelines and building foundations, the report said.

The CEC said pollen from the tree aggravates asthma, rhinitis and respiratory allergies, especially in children and the elderly.

Tamil Nadu reported "many cases of pollen allergies during the flowering season", prompting the state to impose a ban earlier this year.

The report also flagged fire hazards, saying the tree produces dry, brittle wood that is "highly flammable during summer months, increasing the risk of accidental fires in public spaces".

The committee listed allelopathic impacts too. Studies suggest the species releases chemicals into the soil that inhibit the growth of nearby vegetation, alter soil pH and disrupt local ecosystems.

Gujarat banned Conocarpus in September 2023, prohibiting its planting even in nurseries.

Tamil Nadu's January 2025 order directed its removal from both forest and non-forest areas, with district green committees tasked to replace it with native trees under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

Telangana issued a circular in June 2022, discouraging its use in the Haritha Haram programme and began removing trees from Hyderabad medians.

Andhra Pradesh has cut down over 35,000 trees in Kakinada alone. The Gauhati High Court also advised the Assam government against its plantation following a PIL.

Karnataka has no formal ban but the Forest Department, after public pressure, issued a 2024 advisory not to grow the tree.

The CEC said that despite sporadic measures, there is no uniform national approach.

The committee urged the Supreme Court to direct the environment ministry to list Conocarpus as an invasive alien species and issue advisories to all states to stop its planting.

It recommended a "mission-mode approach" to replace existing plantations with native trees and called for restrictions on nurseries selling its saplings.

The CEC also flagged a larger policy gap. While Section 62A of the Wildlife Protection Act empowers the Centre to regulate invasive alien species, India lacks a dedicated law or national mechanism to monitor and control them.

The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2024-30) identifies invasive species as a key driver of biodiversity loss but implementation remains weak.

"There is no nationally coordinated mechanism for monitoring and regulation of invasive alien species," the report said.

Globally, invasive alien species are recognised as one of the five biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. At the UN's biodiversity conference in Colombia last year, countries agreed on guidelines to curb their spread, including stronger trade and e-commerce controls.

As alternatives, the CEC suggested planting indigenous trees such as neem, amaltas, kachnar, karanj and siris, which are hardy, support biodiversity and provide shade and medicinal value.

