Supreme Court Orders More Judicial Officers For West Bengal SIR To Fast-Track Lakhs Of Claims

The Supreme Court has directed a significant increase in the number of judicial officers assigned to the Special Investigation Team (SIR) in West Bengal, aiming to accelerate the disposal of nearly five million pending claims and objections.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant reviewed a status report submitted by the Calcutta High Court and expressed concern over the pace of the ongoing verification process. The Court observed that approximately 250 district and additional district judges are currently handling close to 50 lakh claims. Even if each officer were to clear 250 cases per day, the process would take roughly 80 days to complete.

To prevent further delay, the Court ordered the deputation of additional judicial officers.

Deputation From Odisha & Jharkhand Permitted

The Supreme Court stated that the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court may assign civil judges with a minimum of three years’ experience to support the SIR’s work.

If necessary, serving or retired judicial officers may also be requisitioned from the High Courts of Odisha High Court and Jharkhand High Court.

The Court further directed the Election Commission of India to bear the expenses related to travel, accommodation and meals for the deputed officers, ensuring logistical support does not hinder the process.

Background Of The Dispute

On February 20, the Supreme Court had initially ordered the appointment of judicial officers to assist the SIR after allegations were exchanged between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission over the handling of claims.

Although the matter was originally listed for hearing in March, it was advanced to February 24 following the submission of a report by the Calcutta High Court outlining the workload and logistical challenges.

Settlement Of Claims & Final List

Clarifying the eligibility criteria, the Court stated that individuals who submitted their secondary board certificate or Aadhaar card along with adequate supporting documents by February 14 would be considered during the settlement process.

The final list is expected to be published on February 28. However, the Election Commission may issue a supplementary list later to incorporate additional names that are verified subsequently.