Supreme Court Issues Notice To ECI, Gyanesh Kumar On Rahul Gandhi’s Plea Over SIR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court issued notice to ECI, CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Opposition leaders challenge alleged large-scale voter deletions, irregularities.

Petitions concern ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Court also noted one petitioner's conduct for explanation.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on a batch of petitions filed by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders challenging alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi sought responses from the poll body and the CEC. It also tagged the petitions with cases already pending before the court that challenge the validity of the SIR exercise in various states.

“We are issuing notice and tagging it with the matters already pending. Somebody will accept notice on behalf of the Election Commission of India. Otherwise, serve them,” the court said.

Court Seeks Explanation From One Petitioner

The bench said it would ask one of the petitioners to explain his conduct at the next hearing, but did not identify the person. It clarified that issuing notice did not amount to condemning anyone.

“Issue notice. But one objection, before that. We would like to ask one of the petitioners about his conduct on the next date of hearing. Issuing notice does not mean that we are condemning anything,” the court said.

The bench added that the notice on behalf of one petitioner would be accepted provisionally, subject to him explaining his conduct.

Several Opposition Leaders Among Petitioners

The other petitioners include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

The list also includes Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MA Baby, Communist Party of India leader D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Mahua Majhi, Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) and Indian Union Muslim League leader Mohammed Basheer.

Pleas Follow Protests Against SIR

The court's order comes amid demonstrations in Delhi against the conduct of the SIR exercise, with protesters also demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The protests followed a recent report by The Indian Express alleging that Kumar had taken several decisions related to the SIR unilaterally despite objections from two Election Commissioners.