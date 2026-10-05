Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court directed Delhi Police: stringent approach against women's crimes.

Court emphasized continuous monitoring, strengthened patrolling, public interaction.

Police must create fear in criminals, ensuring women's safety.

Police must be tough on criminals, simultaneously building public trust.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi Police to adopt a stringent approach towards criminals accused of rape and other serious offences against women, saying there must be a sense of fear among those who may be inclined to commit such crimes.

Justice JB Pardiwala made the remarks while hearing a suo motu case initiated by the Supreme Court over the increasing number of rape cases and other crimes against women in Delhi. The Delhi Police Commissioner was present before the court during the hearing.

The court emphasised that merely installing CCTV cameras would not be enough and asked whether the Delhi Police had a system similar to a "war room" for their continuous monitoring.

"Just CCTV is not necessary. There should be monitoring. Do you have a war room-like arrangement where there is continuous monitoring?" the bench asked.

'Create Fear In Minds Of Criminals'

Justice Pardiwala stressed the need for deterrence, saying merely taking action after a crime may not be enough to prevent such offences.

“Unless you don’t create such fright in the minds if the criminals ki ab kuch kiya toh mar jayengey (if we commit such a crime we will die) you will not be able to prevent such crimes,” the judge said.

The judge further said authorities needed to ensure that people who are prone to committing such offences are deterred by the prospect of stringent action.

“You need to create a fright, a fear in the mind of a man who is prone to commit such officers,” Justice Pardiwala said.

The court also told the police to interact with people and understand how they were living, stressing their role as protectors of society.

"You are the protector of society," the bench said, urging police personnel to engage with residents and understand the conditions in which people live.

‘Every Woman Must Feel Safe’

The bench stressed that it was important for every woman to feel safe in Delhi, irrespective of where or how she was travelling.

"It is necessary that every woman should feel safe. Whether she is walking on the road at night or travelling in the metro or bus," the court said.

The Supreme Court also raised the issue of illegal eateries in the city and asked the authorities to take action against them.

"There are thousands of illegal eateries. Take action against them. Anti-social elements gather there, alcohol is available. Illegal activities take place," the bench said.

The court specifically directed the police to strengthen the beat patrolling system and ensure that police patrol vehicles stop at places identified as unsafe.

SC Tells Police To Be 'Very Harsh'

The Supreme Court told the Delhi Police that it should adopt a harsh approach, if required, while dealing with perpetrators of serious crimes against women.

The court said the police could be “very harsh” in cracking down on criminals accused of rape and other “dastardly” offences.

"You have to be tough with the wrong elements. There will be allegations against you, there will be pressure, but continue to be tough," the bench said.

During the hearing, the court also referred to concerns that stringent police action could attract arguments based on Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life.

Police Asked To Build Public Trust

The Supreme Court also stressed that policing should not make people fearful of approaching the authorities. Instead, people should feel secure while seeking help from the police.

The bench said steps should be taken so that people do not feel afraid when approaching the police and instead feel safe while doing so.

The observations came during the court's ongoing consideration of women's safety in Delhi, with the Delhi Police Commissioner appearing before the bench.