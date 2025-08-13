SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Tomorrow As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests

The Supreme Court has constituted a fresh three-judge bench to take up the suo motu case on the relocation of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region, following widespread protests over its earlier directive.

The new bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, will hear the matter on Thursday, 14 August, news agency PTI reported. This comes after a two-judge bench, led by Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, had on 11 August ordered the permanent removal of all stray dogs from public spaces in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, directing that they be shifted to shelters.

SC says move not “momentary impulse”

Releasing its detailed order, the apex court, as quoted by ANI, clarified that the decision was not made in haste but after “thorough and careful deliberation,” citing over two decades of “systematic failure of the authorities” to tackle the menace of dog bites.

“The directions given by it, as a court which functions for the welfare of the people, are both in the interest of humans as well as dogs. This is not personal,” the bench said. It also stressed that “the judiciary must not assume or take on the colouration of the prevailing popular sentiments of the time, for its role is not to echo the passions of the moment but to uphold the enduring principles of justice, conscience and equity.”

According to Press Information Bureau data cited in court, 37,15,713 dog bite cases were reported nationwide in 2024, including 25,201 in Delhi alone.

Special shelters, strict compliance ordered

In its earlier ruling, the Supreme Court instructed Delhi authorities to create shelters for at least 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks, with capacity to expand over time. These facilities must have adequate food, medical care, personnel, CCTV monitoring, and separate housing for vulnerable dogs.

The order also mandated sterilisation, immunisation and deworming for captured animals, with a strict prohibition on their re-release into public areas. Adoption is permitted under the Animal Welfare Board’s 2022 protocol. The court warned of contempt proceedings against individuals or organisations obstructing the relocation drive.

“It is the duty of the concerned officials or authorities to ensure the dogs are adequately and regularly fed, and they shall be monitored at all times,” the bench noted, adding that overcrowding must be avoided.

SC expresses concerns for vulnerable groups

The court underlined the risks stray dogs pose to vulnerable populations, particularly visually impaired persons, children, elderly citizens, and people forced to sleep on the streets. “The visually impaired persons are at the highest risk of dog bites as their primary support, their canes, are seen as threats by the dogs,” it said, further noting that many affected individuals cannot afford medical care after an attack.

The suo motu proceedings stem from media reports highlighting a surge in stray dog attacks and related rabies cases. The matter will now be considered afresh by the new bench on Thursday.