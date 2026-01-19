Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Crocodile Tears': SC Raps MP Govt Over Delay In Action Against Minister Vijay Shah In Sofiya Qureshi Case

SC questions MP govt’s delay in deciding SIT plea to prosecute minister Vijay Shah. The court noted that the SIT report was later opened in an open court.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed strong displeasure over the Madhya Pradesh government’s delay in taking a decision on a request to prosecute state minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) informed the court that it had sought the state government’s permission to prosecute Shah as early as August 2025, but no decision has been taken so far. The remarks were made by the minister following Operation Sindoor, after which an FIR was registered against him. Shah has since approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIR.

SIT Action Stalled Since August

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant expressed surprise at the prolonged inaction, noting that the SIT report had already been submitted to the government. “You have not been able to take a decision on the SIT report since August 19, 2025, and now it is January 19,” the CJI observed. The court noted that the SIT report, submitted in a sealed cover and later opened in open court, had recommended prosecution of Vijay Shah. However, the proposal remains pending with the state government. When Shah’s counsel argued that the minister had already apologized, the court dismissed the claim, stating that no formal apology was on record. The Bench further remarked that even the public apology issued later appeared to be an attempt to evade legal responsibility, describing it as “crocodile tears.”

The Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to take appropriate steps under the law to decide on granting prosecution sanction. The court also asked senior officials present, including DIG (IB) D. Kalyan Chakraborty, to consider issues raised in connected petitions.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Supreme Court displeased with the Madhya Pradesh government?

The Supreme Court is unhappy due to the Madhya Pradesh government's significant delay in deciding on a request to prosecute minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks.

What did the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recommend regarding Vijay Shah?

The SIT recommended prosecuting Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks against Colonel Sophia Qureshi, submitting its report to the government in August 2025.

Has Vijay Shah apologized for his remarks?

While an apology was mentioned, the Supreme Court noted no formal apology was on record and described a later public apology as an attempt to evade legal responsibility.

What did the Supreme Court direct the Madhya Pradesh government to do?

The Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to take appropriate legal steps to decide on granting prosecution sanction for Vijay Shah.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Shah SUpreme COurt Sofiya Qureshi
