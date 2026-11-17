Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lawyer questioned CJI's integrity over unlisted petition mentioning.

Lawyer demanded CJI resign, stating he lacked integrity for office.

Court officials switched off audio; Bar members sought contempt proceedings.

CJI recalled lawyer's past abusive remarks as he was escorted.

An unscheduled mentioning of a petition in the Supreme Court led to a heated exchange between Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and a lawyer, who questioned the Chief Justice's integrity and demanded that he step down from the post.

The incident occurred when a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing motor accident claim cases. The lawyer raised the issue of a petition filed on November 2, alleging that it had not been listed despite his having informed the CJI's office.

The bench objected to the unscheduled mentioning and asked the lawyer to approach the registrar to seek early listing. However, the counsel insisted on an explanation for the delay, eventually launching a verbal attack on the CJI, according to reports.

Lawyer Tells CJI He Does Not Deserve To Hold Office

When CJI Surya Kant said he would look into the matter, the lawyer reportedly lost his temper and refused to wait for an explanation.

"No, I will not wait. You cannot sit in that chair. You do not deserve. You do not have the integrity for that," the lawyer told the Chief Justice.

A registry official told The Times of India that the listing of petitions is handled through court software and the CJI has little role in the process. The official also pointed out that several petitions had been filed before November 6, after which the Supreme Court remained closed for a week due to the Diwali vacation.

The lawyer's conduct drew objections from some members of the Bar, who subsequently met the CJI and requested him to initiate contempt proceedings against the counsel.

Courtroom Audio-Video Switched Off

Following the lawyer's outburst, the audio and video feed of the proceedings was switched off. Lawyers present in the courtroom told Live Law that the counsel was subsequently escorted out.

During the exchange, the CJI reportedly recalled that the same lawyer had made abusive remarks against him during the anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) agitations across the country, an episode that had also attracted contempt proceedings.

When the CJI called security personnel to remove the lawyer from the courtroom, it was reportedly pointed out that the counsel was not a member of the Supreme Court Bar.

Lawyer Questions Bar's Silence

The lawyer also reportedly questioned why members of the Bar were not supporting him during the confrontation.

He said he respected Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, who were sitting alongside the CJI, but did not consider Surya Kant deserving of the Chief Justice's position.

The counsel further insisted that the CJI should vacate the office, reiterating his objections to Surya Kant continuing as the head of the Supreme Court.