India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaSupreme Court Judge Recuses From Punjab Govt Plea Over CBI Probe Into Graft Charges

Supreme Court Judge Recuses From Punjab Govt Plea Over CBI Probe Into Graft Charges

Justice Sheel Nagu on Friday recused himself from hearing the Punjab government’s plea seeking a stay on a High Court order directing a CBI probe into corruption allegations.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court Justice Sheel Nagu recused from Punjab government plea.
  • Justice Nagu previously handled AAP-led Punjab government cases.
  • Plea sought to stay high court's CBI corruption probe.
  • Probe targets corruption allegations regarding cash for transfers.

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Sheel Nagu on Friday recused from hearing the Punjab government's plea seeking a stay on a high court direction to the CBI to probe corruption allegations against people linked to the AAP-led government and submit a report within two months.

As the matter came before a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu, Justice Datta said, "this cannot be heard by Justice Nagu."

Justice Nagu frequently dealt with cases involving the AAP-led Punjab government during his tenure as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court before his subsequent elevation to the top court.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Punjab government, submitted that they were not relying on judgements dealt by Justice Nagu.

Justice Datta said, "no, no. We are in very difficult times Mr. Gupta. One doesn’t know, from where the attack will come from. There are 17 other benches. We will sign the order to place the case before the CJI, you mention."

On Monday, the state government moved the top court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's direction on a petition filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf.

The allegations include cash for transfers and cash for getting favourable policies.

The petitioner submitted that no action has been taken yet, even after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent communications to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Justice Sheel Nagu recuse from hearing the Punjab government's plea?

Justice Nagu recused because he frequently dealt with cases involving the AAP-led Punjab government during his tenure as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

What was the Punjab government's plea about?

The Punjab government's plea sought a stay on a high court direction for the CBI to probe corruption allegations against people linked to the AAP-led government.

What are the corruption allegations being investigated?

The allegations include

Who directed the CBI to probe the corruption allegations?

The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the CBI to probe the corruption allegations against people linked to the AAP-led government and submit a report within two months.

Published at : 09 Oct 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann Supreme Court Punjab GOVERNMENT Punjab News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Springs Surprise In Bengal; TVK Leads 2 TN Seats, NDA's AINRC Wins Pondy
Bypoll Results 2026: BJP Springs Surprise In Bengal; TVK Leads 2 TN Seats
India
Ram Madhav Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Elon Musk's Starlink Row, Says India Is 'Not A Banana Republic'
Ram Madhav Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Elon Musk's Starlink Row, Says India Is 'Not A Banana Republic'
India
Delhi Police Deny Permission For October 10 CJP Protest As National Capital Turns Into Fortress
Delhi Police Deny Permission For October 10 CJP Protest As National Capital Turns Into Fortress
India
‘All Options On Table’: INDIA Bloc To Decide Next Step In Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
‘All Options On Table’: INDIA Bloc To Decide Next Step In Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Police Denies CJP Permission for Jantar Mantar Protest Over CEC Accountability
Breaking News: Delhi Police Denies CJP Permission for October 10 Protest at Jantar Mantar
Breaking News: BJP's Debashish Sharma Leads Nagaon Bypoll by Over 70,000 Votes in Assam
Breaking News: CJP Protest Alert in Delhi, Police Propose Closure of 57 Metro Stations, Train Services Hit
Breaking News: Elon Musk Questions Starlink Licence Delay, India Says Telecom Rules Apply Equally to All
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget