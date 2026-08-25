Supreme Court Seeks Replies From 20 Rebel TMC MPs On Abhishek Banerjee’s Disqualification Plea

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court issued notices on 20 Trinamool MPs' disqualification.

Speaker already issued notices; SC urges expeditious resolution.

Abhishek Banerjee seeks MPs' disqualification for allegedly joining NCPI.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to 20 Trinamool Congress MPs who allegedly merged with the NCPI, in connection with a petition filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the MPs on Banerjee's plea seeking directions to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to conclude the proceedings expeditiously.

Speaker Has Already Issued Notices: SG

The Lok Sabha Speaker has also been made a party to the petition.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, told the bench that notices had already been issued to all 20 MPs on the disqualification petitions filed by the TMC under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Solicitor General Mehta also submitted that no formal notice should be issued to the Speaker by the court and said he would assist the bench on the Speaker's behalf. The judges accepted the submission.

The bench, however, indicated that the issue was not merely about issuing notices but about completing the proceedings within a stipulated period.

During the hearing, the bench indicated that it was inclined to issue notices to the respondents on Banerjee's writ petition.

Mehta submitted that there was no need to issue a separate notice to the Speaker or his office, saying he would represent the Speaker before the court.

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What Has Abhishek Banerjee Sought?

In his petition, Abhishek Banerjee has sought action against the 20 MPs under the anti-defection law and cancellation of their membership of Parliament.

His petition seeks a direction to Speaker Om Birla to complete the proceedings expeditiously.

The petition alleges that despite the TMC having approached the Speaker, no action has been taken against the MPs.

The TMC has accused the MPs of abandoning the party and subsequently joining the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Banerjee has argued that their conduct attracts disqualification under the anti-defection provisions of the Constitution.

The Lok Sabha Speaker and the House Secretary General have been made principal respondents in the petition, while the 20 MPs whose disqualification is sought have also been impleaded.

Questions Raised Over Recognition Of Rebel MPs

Banerjee has also questioned the status of the 20 MPs, arguing that they have neither been formally recognised as a separate group nor are they being treated as one.

He has sought clarity on their recognition as NCPI and questioned how their status is being handled in the Lok Sabha.

According to the petition, if the MPs are to be recognised as a separate NCPI group, a decision should be taken at the earliest. It also questions how their speaking time in the House can be deducted from the time allotted to the TMC if they are not being given a separate identity.

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Abhishek Banerjee Met Om Birla

Abhishek Banerjee had also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought action against the 20 rebel MPs.

He appealed for an early decision on the petition seeking cancellation of their parliamentary membership.

The TMC had filed petitions against the 20 MPs in June under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with the anti-defection law. The party has claimed that no satisfactory response was received even after two months.

Who Are The 20 MPs?

The MPs named in the petition are Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Rachana Banerjee, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Partha Bhowmick, Arup Chakraborty, Adhikari Deepak Dev, Sayani Ghosh, Bapi Haldar, Md Abu Taher Khan, Kalipada Saren Kherwal, Asit Kumar Mal, June Maliah, Mitali Bag, Khalilur Rahaman, Mala Roy, Sharmila Sarkar and Pathan Yusuf.

The rebellion in the TMC follows the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.