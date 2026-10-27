Supreme Court Defers Hearing On Pleas Challenging CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIR

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing of petitions challenging Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and decisions taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The court granted petitioners 10 days to respond to the poll body's affidavit, with the next hearing likely to take place on November 17.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioners, sought 10 days to file a response to the ECI's affidavit. The court also asked the Election Commission to file its replies to the other petitions in the matter.

Plea Raises Form 6 Tampering Allegation

During the hearing, senior advocate Dr Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen, raised concerns over alleged tampering with online Form 6, which is used to apply for inclusion of names in electoral rolls.

Guruswamy submitted that the issue concerned the Election Commission's functioning, including the alleged alteration of online Form 6 and a press note issued by the poll body. She argued that the press note claimed the Supreme Court bench had authorised such alterations.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant responded that the court would examine the matter. According to LiveLaw's report, the Chief Justice also said that the court was issuing notice.

Guruswamy further argued that the Election Commission was seeking to justify the alleged alterations to the form.

Appearing for the ECI, senior advocate Maninder Singh opposed the contention, arguing that the issue was being raised with a different motive and should not be permitted.

Next Hearing Likely On November 17

The Supreme Court granted the main petitioner in the CEC-SIR case, Rakesh Kumar Singh, 10 days to file a response to the Election Commission's affidavit. The poll body was also directed to submit its replies to the remaining petitions.

The matter is likely to be taken up again on November 17.