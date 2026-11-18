Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lawyer made unsavoury remarks against Chief Justice of India.

SCBA filed contempt plea after lawyer's courtroom removal.

Supreme Court issued contempt notice; next hearing in 2027.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a contempt notice to a lawyer over his alleged unsavoury remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a court hearing earlier this week. The notice was issued on a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), which has sought contempt proceedings against the lawyer.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta, Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought the lawyer’s response and scheduled the next hearing for January 20, 2027.

The bench said it had examined the petition and the consent granted by the attorney general under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act. It was prima facie satisfied that the SCBA’s plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the respondent should be taken forward.

SCBA Gets Attorney General’s Consent For Contempt Plea

SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai, appearing for the association, told the court that such conduct was completely unacceptable. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present during the hearing, also supported the petition.

The SCBA filed the plea after obtaining the attorney general’s consent to initiate contempt proceedings against the lawyer.

Lawyer Escorted Out After Remarks Against CJI

The proceedings stem from an incident on Monday, when the lawyer was escorted out of a Supreme Court courtroom after making unsubstantiated and unsavoury remarks against the CJI.

After a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Bagchi and Mohana assembled in the afternoon, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his submissions concerning alleged corruption in the judiciary. He claimed that the CJI’s office had not responded to a communication he sent on November 2 on the issue.

The lawyer pressed the court to hear his submissions immediately. Justice Mohana cautioned him against making such remarks. When he persisted, the CJI asked him to wait, saying, “We will see, you just wait.”

However, the lawyer allegedly continued and told the CJI: “No, I will not wait. You cannot sit in that chair. You do not deserve. You do not have the integrity for that.”

The court’s virtual proceedings were stopped for some time following the exchange. The lawyer was later escorted out of the courtroom by security personnel, according to sources.