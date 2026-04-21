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HomeNewsIndiaCJI Suryakant Works 17–18 Hours Daily, Says Justice Sundresh: ‘Not Easy To Be CJI’

CJI Suryakant Works 17–18 Hours Daily, Says Justice Sundresh: ‘Not Easy To Be CJI’

A Supreme Court judge revealed that CJI Surya Kant works 17–18 hours a day and sleeps around 3 AM. Speaking in Madurai, he also highlighted the crucial role of district courts in delivering justice.

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New court buildings and guest house inaugurated at Madurai High Court.
  • CJI highlighted district courts' vital role in justice delivery.
  • Discussions focused on judges' demanding work and access to justice.

CJI Surya Kant Works 17–18 Hours A Day:  On April 19, new additional court buildings and a guest house for the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court were inaugurated at the Madurai district court. The event was attended by several senior judges, including the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant. Supreme Court judge M.M. Sundresh spoke about the challenges and hard work involved in the role.

Speaking in Tamil, Justice Sundresh said that being the Chief Justice of such a vast country was not easy. Highlighting CJI Surya Kant’s routine, he mentioned that the CJI works 17 to 18 hours a day, sleeps around 3 AM, and wakes up again at 7 AM.

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What CJI Said About Lower Courts

According to reports by Bar and Bench, CJI Surya Kant emphasized the central role of lower courts in India’s judicial system. He said that while the Supreme Court and High Courts shape the law, district courts give it real meaning in people’s daily lives. For most citizens, district courts are the first and often the only point of access to justice, making them the backbone of the justice delivery system.

He stressed that physical access to courts is crucial. If courts are too far from citizens, it effectively denies them justice. He also noted that well-designed courtrooms promote discipline and uphold the dignity of judicial proceedings.

Justice J.K. Maheshwari added that justice is not a privilege but a sacred duty of the system, which must be delivered fairly and without fear or bias.

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New Infrastructure at Madurai Bench

Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari shared details about the new infrastructure. Established in 1813, the Madurai district judiciary is among the oldest in the country. A new complex with 18 court halls has been built at a cost of ₹166 crore. Additionally, a new guest house costing ₹17.6 crore has been constructed at the Madurai Bench to accommodate visiting judges and ensure smooth judicial functioning.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new facilities were inaugurated at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court?

New additional court buildings with 18 court halls and a guest house were inaugurated. The new court complex cost ₹166 crore and the guest house cost ₹17.6 crore.

What is the significance of lower courts in India's judicial system, according to CJI Surya Kant?

CJI Surya Kant stated that district courts are the backbone of the justice delivery system. They give real meaning to laws in people's daily lives and are often the first and only point of access to justice.

How much does the Chief Justice of India reportedly work in a day?

According to Justice M.M. Sundresh, CJI Surya Kant works 17 to 18 hours a day, sleeping around 3 AM and waking up at 7 AM.

Why is physical access to courts important?

Physical access to courts is crucial because if courts are too far from citizens, it effectively denies them justice. Well-designed courtrooms also promote discipline and dignity.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
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Supreme Court Of India Indian Judiciary CJI Surya Kant
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