New additional court buildings with 18 court halls and a guest house were inaugurated. The new court complex cost ₹166 crore and the guest house cost ₹17.6 crore.
Explorer
CJI Suryakant Works 17–18 Hours Daily, Says Justice Sundresh: ‘Not Easy To Be CJI’
A Supreme Court judge revealed that CJI Surya Kant works 17–18 hours a day and sleeps around 3 AM. Speaking in Madurai, he also highlighted the crucial role of district courts in delivering justice.
- New court buildings and guest house inaugurated at Madurai High Court.
- CJI highlighted district courts' vital role in justice delivery.
- Discussions focused on judges' demanding work and access to justice.
Related Video
BREAKING: Tension rises as Iran-US ceasefire nears end; Pakistan talks still unclear ahead of deadline
Frequently Asked Questions
What new facilities were inaugurated at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court?
What is the significance of lower courts in India's judicial system, according to CJI Surya Kant?
CJI Surya Kant stated that district courts are the backbone of the justice delivery system. They give real meaning to laws in people's daily lives and are often the first and only point of access to justice.
How much does the Chief Justice of India reportedly work in a day?
According to Justice M.M. Sundresh, CJI Surya Kant works 17 to 18 hours a day, sleeping around 3 AM and waking up at 7 AM.
Why is physical access to courts important?
Physical access to courts is crucial because if courts are too far from citizens, it effectively denies them justice. Well-designed courtrooms also promote discipline and dignity.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
CJI Suryakant Works 17–18 Hours Daily, Says Justice Sundresh: ‘Not Easy To Be CJI’
India
Ex-UP Minister And State Congress Chief Arun Kumar Singh Passes Away; Rahul, Kharge Mourn Demise
India
Bengaluru Woman Books Hotel Room For AC Amid Heatwave, Sparks Debate
India
Manipur Protest: Twin Shutdowns, Unrest Disrupt Imphal After Child Deaths, Convoy Attack
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion