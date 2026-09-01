Supreme Court Cancels Jantar Mantar Protest FIRs; CJP Calls It 'Historic' Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court allowed FIRs against 2,873 Jantar Mantar protesters.

Centre assured no new protest FIRs; states sought quashing.

CJP withdrew protest call; court urged suicide compensation policy.

The Supreme Court has cancelled all FIRs related to the Jantar Mantar protest.

Chief Justice of India said the court was passing the order while accepting the applications under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The court also directed that if any FIRs related to the same matters have been registered in any other state, the investigation into those cases should be stopped.

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After the SC decision, the CJP took the X account and called it a big victory for the Students.

"The Supreme Court has dismissed the unjust legal cases against students. Our demands have been heard, and no student will face such action anymore. Inquilab Zindabad!" the CJP posted on X.

Centre, States Asked To Frame Compensation Policy

The Supreme Court also said the Centre should consult the states and formulate a new policy on compensation for the families of students who died by suicide due to examinations.

Saurabh Das folded his hands and thanked the judges. The Chief Justice conveyed his best wishes to him.

Bihar, Assam, Bengal, Maharashtra Also File Pleas

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the court that the Centre, through the Delhi Police, along with the governments of Bihar, Assam, West Bengal and Maharashtra, had filed applications seeking to quash FIRs linked to the student protests.

Mehta said the applications were filed to honour the assurance given by the Centre to leaders of the CJP on July 25.

He also assured the court that no future FIRs would be registered in connection with protest-related events between July 20 and July 25.

CJP Withdraws September 5 Protest Call

Following the Centre's assurance and the Supreme Court's decision, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das told the top court that the organisation had decided to withdraw its call for a September 5 protest.

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The development comes after the Centre's positive response to the demands raised by the protesters and the court's decision on the FIRs.