SC Asks Centre To Regulate Minors' Access To Social Media: 'How Can 12-Year-Olds Have Accounts?'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court asked Centre to ensure digital platforms comply with minor laws.

Minors cannot legally contract; platforms must enforce existing protections.

Petition highlighted online risks, seeks robust age verification and parental consent.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to examine whether a statutory framework can be introduced to ensure social media intermediaries and other digital platforms comply with Indian laws governing minors, including provisions that bar children below 18 from independently entering into contracts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea seeking safeguards for minors accessing social media and other digital platforms.

The court had earlier taken note of submissions by senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for petitioner NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance, and sought responses from the Union ministries of electronics and information technology, and law and justice.

Safeguards Should Not Remain Guidelines: SC

During Monday's hearing, Phoolka submitted that contracts entered into by minors are void under existing Indian law and argued that digital platforms should have enforceable obligations instead of merely following voluntary guidelines.

Justice Bagchi asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to examine whether the proposed requirement could be incorporated into the statutory framework governing intermediaries.

"Please pass directions under the intermediary rules that they fashion their software, or whatever the platform is called, in conformity with Indian law. The software has to conform with Indian law. That is our request," Justice Bagchi told the solicitor general.

"Not a request, a direction," Mehta responded.

The solicitor general told the bench that the government would examine the issue and take appropriate steps.

"We need some safeguards in India," the bench had said during the earlier hearing.

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Plea Cites Existing Bar On Minor Contracts

Phoolka argued that there was no need to wait for a proposed data protection framework as existing Indian law already recognises the legal incapacity of minors to enter into contracts.

"Under existing Indian law, these contracts are void. We don't need to wait for the Data Protection Act. Existing law bars them," he said.

The petition seeks directions to the Centre to inform digital platforms, including social media intermediaries, that any contract entered into with a child below 18 is void ab-initio, or invalid from the outset, and that any steps taken under such a contract should be immediately suspended.

It also seeks protection of the fundamental rights of children below 18, who, despite their statutory incapacity to contract under Section 11 of the Indian Contract Act, can currently create and maintain accounts on social media and other digital platforms without what the plea describes as an effective, uniform and enforceable mechanism.

Petition Flags Online Risks To Children

The plea argues that the continued exposure of children to contractual and data-driven digital ecosystems without meaningful age-assurance and parental safeguards raises constitutional concerns.

It lists risks including online grooming, sexual exploitation, trafficking, behavioural manipulation and profiling, misuse of personal data, cyberbullying and exposure to age-inappropriate content.

According to the petition, such exposure affects children's rights to life, dignity, privacy, safety, healthy development and overall well-being.

The plea further contends that despite penal provisions against the dissemination and storage of child sexual exploitative and abuse material, internet platforms have not adequately deployed automated content-filtering and age-verification mechanisms.

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Petition Seeks Changes To Intermediary Rules

The PIL, filed through advocate-on-record Sakthom Meheshwari, seeks amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, or the framing of specific guidelines to ensure that digital platforms do not enter into contracts with children below 18 without the consent of a parent or lawful guardian.

It has also sought identity verification or e-KYC of the guardian as part of such safeguards.

The petition points out that platforms such as Facebook and Snapchat in India permit users to create accounts from the age of 13, while Indian law treats persons below 18 as minors.

The matter comes as the Supreme Court considers whether existing intermediary rules can be strengthened to ensure that digital platforms' systems and contractual practices comply with legal protections applicable to children.

(With inputs from PTI)