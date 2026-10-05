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English NewsNewsIndiaSupreme Court Agrees To List Plea Seeking Permission For Peaceful Protests In Delhi

Supreme Court Agrees To List Plea Seeking Permission For Peaceful Protests In Delhi

The plea comes amid protests in Delhi against the Election Commission over reported objections by two election commissioners on SIR-related decisions.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court considers plea on Delhi protest permissions.
  • Lawyer alleges police prevent peaceful demonstrations by citizens.
  • Court will verify similar cases before listing the plea.
  • Plea follows recent protests over Election Commission decisions.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea seeking directions to the Delhi Police to allow citizens, students and political representatives to hold peaceful protests in the national capital in accordance with law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was approached by a lawyer who alleged that Delhi Police was not permitting peaceful demonstrations by citizens, students and office-bearers of registered political parties, including Members of Parliament.

The bench said it would first ascertain whether similar matters were already pending before the court before deciding on listing the plea.

Lawyer Says Peaceful Protests Not Being Allowed

“Delhi Police is not allowing peaceful protests. This is a very important issue. Neither students nor citizens are being allowed (to protest),” the lawyer told the bench.

The CJI sought details about the relief being sought, the identity of the petitioner and whether the plea was a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The lawyer said the petitioner was seeking specific directions to ensure that Delhi Police permits peaceful protests in accordance with the law.

“If some similar matters are there, we will find out. We will only list it, then you argue,” the CJI said.

Delhi Witnesses Protests Over EC, SIR

The plea comes amid several protests in the national capital in recent days by political parties and others against the Election Commission.

The demonstrations followed a report by The Indian Express claiming that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the report, the objections related to decisions and orders that the two commissioners said had been issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Facing criticism over the reported objections, the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, said differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution.

The poll panel has also asserted that all its orders have full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Supreme Court considering?

The Supreme Court is considering a plea that seeks directions for the Delhi Police to allow peaceful protests in the national capital in accordance with the law.

What is the main allegation against the Delhi Police?

A lawyer alleged that the Delhi Police is not permitting peaceful demonstrations by citizens, students, and political representatives, including Members of Parliament.

Why are there protests in Delhi related to the Election Commission?

Protests are due to a report claiming two Election Commissioners objected to decisions on electoral roll revisions. They reportedly said decisions were made without their knowledge or recommendation.

How did the Election Commission respond to the reported objections?

The Election Commission stated that differing views are a normal part of deliberations. It also asserted that all its orders have full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Protests Delhi POlice SUpreme COurt
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