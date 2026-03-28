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HomeNewsIndiaSupply of petroleum products fully stable in Haryana, says CM Saini in meet with PM

Supply of petroleum products fully stable in Haryana, says CM Saini in meet with PM

Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI): The supply of petroleum products in Haryana remains smooth and uninterrupted, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Frida.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 12:23 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI): The supply of petroleum products in Haryana remains smooth and uninterrupted, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday.

Taking part in a virtual meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini said he had held meetings with petroleum companies to review the situation arising out of the West Asia conflict in the state.

The availability of petrol, diesel and gas in the state remains the same as it was four months ago, Saini said.

The chief minister apprised the prime minister that despite the prevailing situation in West Asia, the supply of petroleum products in Haryana remains smooth and uninterrupted, assuring that there will be no shortage as the state government remains prepared to handle any eventuality.

Saini also expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for slashing excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and exempting diesel fully from the duty.

Highlighting a key policy decision, Saini said the state government has revised the lease rent for laying PNG pipelines from Rs 3 lakh per km (earlier taken in advance for 10 years) to a nominal one-time charge of Rs 1,000 per km to facilitate faster rollout.

The move is expected to provide relief to gas companies as well as consumers and accelerate the expansion of the gas network, Saini said.

At present, 28,377 km of PNG pipeline has already been laid in the state, with further expansion expected.

Saini also said that Haryana currently has sufficient reserves, with approximately six days' stock of petrol and four days' stock of diesel available.

Additionally, the terminals hold nearly seven days of adequate stock, ensuring continuity in supply. The overall supply chain is functioning smoothly without any disruption, Saini said.

Providing details on LPG availability, the chief minister said the domestic LPG situation in the state remains normal.

Haryana is receiving approximately 2 lakh cylinders daily, out of which around 1.9 lakh are being distributed, he said, adding that the bottling plants currently have a stock sufficient for about five days.

In the commercial LPG segment, Saini thanked the prime minister for the 70 per cent allocation framework introduced by the Centre.

At present, the state has a stock of 1,73,038 commercial LPG cylinders, he said.

Haryana is rapidly moving towards a transition from LPG to PNG, and so far, 3.32 lakh PNG connections have been provided in the state, the chief minister said.

The number of domestic PNG connections is expected to double within the next three months, he added. PTI SUN ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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