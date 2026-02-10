Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar assumed office as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy CM, beginning her tenure with temple visits, tributes to Ambedkar, and an NCP reception.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:51 AM (IST)

Sunetra Pawar formally took charge as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday, marking a milestone moment in the state’s political history. Recently sworn in, she is the first woman to assume the office, adding a new chapter to Maharashtra’s governance and the Nationalist Congress Party’s legacy. The moment was symbolically significant as she was seen seated at her official desk at the Mantralaya in Mumbai, signaling the beginning of her administrative responsibilities. 

Sunetra Pawar First Woman Deputy CM Of Maharashtra 

Ahead of taking charge, Sunetra Pawar bow down to chair of former Deputy CM and her husband late Ajit Pawar who died in a plane crash last month.

The ceremony was attended by her son, Parth Pawar, along with several senior leaders of the NCP, reflecting the party’s visible support as she transitions into one of the most powerful executive roles in the state.

 


Spiritual Start To A New Political Chapter

Soon after assuming office, Sunetra Pawar began her day with a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple, one of Mumbai’s most revered religious sites. The temple visit was seen as a gesture seeking blessings at the start of her tenure in public office.

Following this, she travelled to Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, a site of immense historical and social significance. There, she paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. By laying floral tributes at his memorial and observing a moment of silence, Pawar underscored her respect for Ambedkar’s ideals of social justice, equality, and constitutional values—principles that continue to shape Maharashtra’s political discourse.

Later in the day, Sunetra Pawar arrived at the Nationalist Congress Party’s Mumbai office, where she received a warm and enthusiastic reception. Party workers and leaders gathered in large numbers, greeting her with slogans and expressions of solidarity as she formally entered her new role within both the party and the government.

At the headquarters, Pawar paid homage to her late husband, former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The moment was marked by emotion and reflection, as party members acknowledged both her personal journey and her political responsibility. Supporters reiterated their commitment to stand by her leadership as she takes on the challenges that come with high office.

Related Video

Delhi Crime: Multiple Teams Deployed to Crack Peeragarhi Car Death Case

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sunetra Pawar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
World
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise Ahead Of Netanyahu’s Washington Visit
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Crime: Multiple Teams Deployed to Crack Peeragarhi Car Death Case
Breaking News: Parliament Deadlock Continues Amid Budget Session Tensions
Breaking News: Heartbroken Youth Attempts Suicide on Railway Track, Saved by Train Driver
Breaking News: Delhi Piragarhi Triple Death Case Takes New Turn
Politics: Opposition Plans No-Confidence Move Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget