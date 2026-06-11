Subject me to narco test to prove I took Rs 10 cr in 2020: Ex-Rajasthan minister dares Gehlot

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI): Former Rajasthan minister Ramesh Meena on Wednesday challenged ex-chief minister Ashok Gehlot to subject him to a narco test if there was any evidence that he accepted Rs 10 crore during the 2020 political crisis in the state.

Reacting to an allegation levelled by Gehlot’s camp that some MLAs who rebelled against the then Congress government headed by the Congress veteran accepted an advance payment of Rs 10 crore as part of a deal to topple the government, Meena said similar charges were repeatedly raised whenever the Congress appeared to be gaining political ground.

Meena, who was among the MLAs who had revolted in 2020, denied the charge and said he was prepared to undergo a narco test.

“I challenge you (Gehlot), subject me to a narco test to prove if I took Rs 10 crore. At the same time, a narco test should also be conducted on you to show how much money you gave to the Independents, BTP and BJP MLAs. We also have documents,” Meena said while speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in Karauli.

Meena claimed that similar allegations were raised whenever the Congress appeared to be gaining political ground.

Gehlot was made the chief minister thrice but the Congress suffered electoral setbacks under his leadership, Meena said.

He also urged Rahul Gandhi to make a proper assessment of those advising him and place his trust in the honest party workers instead.

In 2020, then-deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and several MLAs from his camp had rebelled against Gehlot's leadership, which triggered a political crisis that was eventually resolved after the intervention of the party leadership.

Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief as a result of the rebellion. PTI SDA ARI

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