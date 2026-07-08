Sub-inspector suspended after Bareilly woman accuses him of sexual exploitation, manipulation

Bareilly (UP), Jul 7 (PTI): A woman has accused a sub-inspector from the Sirauli police station here of sexually exploiting her under the pretext of marriage and employment, with police suspending the officer, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The woman lodged a complaint with the senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Tuesday and presented evidence.

The woman, a resident of the Baradari area, met SSP Anurag Arya at his office in the afternoon and claimed to be the second wife of Sub-Inspector Naresh Babu, posted at the Sirauli police station. She submitted photographs and videos of herself with the officer as evidence.

The woman, who has been living separately from her husband since 2022 due to marital discord, said the SI had been previously posted at the Baradari police station for a considerable period.

"I have been having disputes with my husband since 2022 and have been living separately. In 2025, I went to Baradari police station to lodge a complaint against my husband and in-laws. There, I met Sub-Inspector Naresh Babu, who was posted at the station," the woman said.

"The sub-inspector listened to my grievances and assured help. He claimed to have significant influence within the police department and said, with his direct connections with the senior superintendent of police, he could secure a job for me. He also promised to divorce his wife and marry me," she alleged.

She claimed that Babu remained in touch with her and later started visiting her home. He engaged in sexual relations with her on multiple occasions.

The woman said she trusted him, and believed he would marry her. Following Karva Chauth last year, Babu even began living with her at her home.

In February 2026, citing his son's wedding, Babu took gold jewellery worth around Rs 8 lakh from her. Later, when she asked for her jewellery be returned, he began making excuses and, when she insisted, he even threatened her.

SSP Arya said Sub-Inspector Naresh Babu of Sirauli police station has been suspended based on a preliminary inquiry of the woman's complaint.

A departmental inquiry into the entire matter has been entrusted to SP (South) Anshika Verma, he said, and added that further action will be taken based on her report. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB

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