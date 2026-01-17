Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Student Accuses Professor Of Assault During Exams At Greater Noida University

A BPharm student in Greater Noida has accused a faculty member of assault and inappropriate conduct during a practical, prompting police action and campus protests.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

A BPharm student from a private university in Greater Noida has accused a faculty member of assault and inappropriate behaviour during a practical class, triggering a police investigation and student protests on campus. The allegations came into the public domain after a video message recorded by the student circulated widely on social media on Friday, drawing sharp attention to the case.

Police officials confirmed that an FIR has been registered against two professors, with one of them facing specific allegations of inappropriate physical contact. The matter is currently under investigation.

Student Alleges Assault During Practical Session

The incident allegedly took place during a practical session held on January 12. In a 1.40-minute video message, the student, believed to be in her twenties, described the alleged incident in detail. During the practical, she stated that a faculty member physically assaulted her and touched her inappropriately. Further, she said that he hit her and tried to push her. He also alleged assault on one of her friends.

Based on her complaint, Dadri police registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. SHO Jitendra Kumar said that preliminary inquiries point to a minor altercation during the class, though the investigation is ongoing to establish the full sequence of events, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

Claims Of Harassment & Administrative Inaction

The student further alleged that the incident was preceded by repeated suggestive remarks made by the faculty member. According to her complaint, when she resisted these advances, the situation escalated, with threats allegedly made regarding her internal assessment marks and academic performance.

She initially approached the college administration and raised the issue through the institutional grievance mechanism. However, she claimed that the grievance cell failed to act promptly, leaving her with no option but to approach the Gautam Budh Nagar Police to seek formal action.

Campus Protest & Institutional Response

Following the registration of the FIR, students staged a sit-in protest at the institution’s main gate on January 15. Protesters demanded the immediate suspension of the accused professor and accused the administration of maintaining what they described as a “culture of silence” around complaints of harassment. Slogans were raised calling for transparency, accountability, and stronger safeguards for students.

In response to the growing unrest, the Vishveshwarya Group of Institutions issued an official statement confirming that an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been constituted to conduct an independent inquiry. 

Police Probe & Legal Process Underway

Dadri Police have booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections related to sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Investigators are examining digital evidence submitted by the complainant, including call records and chat logs. The victim’s statement has also been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC to ensure it holds legal weight during trial proceedings.

Police officials said further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation and the evidence collected.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA
