Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Indian seafarers missing after drone attack on vessel.

Another vessel hit; all Indian crew safe, MEA monitors.

Authorities conducting search operations for two missing personnel.

India condemns attacks, urges de-escalation and safe navigation.

Two Indian seafarers went missing after a commercial vessel carrying 11 Indian sailors came under a drone attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday. The remaining nine crew members aboard the MT Petro Dolphin were rescued and are safe, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

In a social media post, Sonowal said search-and-rescue operations were underway to locate the missing sailors, with the local Coast Guard leading the efforts.

“Search-and-rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” he said.

Another Vessel Hit By Projectile

In a separate incident, the MT Valthera was struck by an unidentified projectile, triggering a fire on board. All 11 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel were reported safe, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian Embassy in Muscat is monitoring both incidents and coordinating with Omani authorities and the respective ship management companies. The efforts are aimed at locating the two missing seafarers and providing assistance to the Indian crew members.

India Condemns Attacks On Commercial Vessels

India on Sunday condemned the attacks on the two commercial vessels, expressing concern over the risks posed to Indian seafarers and maritime traffic in the region.

“The safety and security of Indian seafarers remain a priority for the Government of India,” the MEA said, describing repeated attacks on commercial shipping as “deeply concerning” and warning that they could further aggravate an already volatile situation.

India Calls For De-Escalation

The MEA called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and urged all sides to resolve the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

“Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers, and civilian infrastructure must cease,” the ministry said, emphasising that freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded movement of maritime commerce through international waterways must be protected in accordance with international law.