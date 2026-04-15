Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India discusses Strait of Hormuz situation with multiple nations.

Government ensures safe return of Indian vessels in region.

Nation diversifies oil sourcing for energy security needs.

Modi, Trump discuss West Asia crisis, open Hormuz Strait.

India is actively engaging with multiple countries over the evolving situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday, underscoring concerns around maritime safety and energy security amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is working to ensure the safe return of Indian vessels operating in the region.

Focus on Ship Safety, Diversified Oil Sourcing

“We are in discussions with several countries regarding the Strait of Hormuz. We are trying to ensure that, firstly, our remaining ships there also return safely,” Jaiswal said.

He added that India continues to secure its energy needs by sourcing oil from a wide range of suppliers, a strategy aimed at insulating the country from global disruptions.

“We continue to buy oil from diversified sources, keeping in mind the energy security needs of 1.4 billion people, the current situation in the international market, and the global situation we have to deal with,” he noted.

Modi-Trump Call Highlights Global Concerns

The MEA’s remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed the West Asia crisis and emphasised the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz “open and secure”.

The call took place against the backdrop of heightened global anxiety over the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and reports suggesting a possible second round of direct talks between Washington and Tehran, following the collapse of initial negotiations in Islamabad.

This marked the third conversation between the two leaders this year. Earlier calls on February 2 and March 24 focused on progress in a bilateral trade deal and the situation in West Asia, respectively.

In a post on social media, Modi said, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.”