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HomeNewsIndiaIndia In Talks Over Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions, Says MEA Day After Modi-Trump Call

India In Talks Over Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions, Says MEA Day After Modi-Trump Call

India is in discussions with multiple countries regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the MEA said, focusing on ensuring the safe return of Indian ships and safeguarding energy supplies amid West Asia tensions.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India discusses Strait of Hormuz situation with multiple nations.
  • Government ensures safe return of Indian vessels in region.
  • Nation diversifies oil sourcing for energy security needs.
  • Modi, Trump discuss West Asia crisis, open Hormuz Strait.

India is actively engaging with multiple countries over the evolving situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday, underscoring concerns around maritime safety and energy security amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is working to ensure the safe return of Indian vessels operating in the region.

Focus on Ship Safety, Diversified Oil Sourcing

“We are in discussions with several countries regarding the Strait of Hormuz. We are trying to ensure that, firstly, our remaining ships there also return safely,” Jaiswal said.

He added that India continues to secure its energy needs by sourcing oil from a wide range of suppliers, a strategy aimed at insulating the country from global disruptions.

“We continue to buy oil from diversified sources, keeping in mind the energy security needs of 1.4 billion people, the current situation in the international market, and the global situation we have to deal with,” he noted.

Modi-Trump Call Highlights Global Concerns

The MEA’s remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed the West Asia crisis and emphasised the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz “open and secure”.

The call took place against the backdrop of heightened global anxiety over the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and reports suggesting a possible second round of direct talks between Washington and Tehran, following the collapse of initial negotiations in Islamabad.

This marked the third conversation between the two leaders this year. Earlier calls on February 2 and March 24 focused on progress in a bilateral trade deal and the situation in West Asia, respectively.

In a post on social media, Modi said, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.”

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Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's primary concern regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

India is concerned about maritime safety and energy security due to escalating tensions in West Asia and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

What steps is India taking to ensure the safety of its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz?

The Indian government is actively engaging with multiple countries and working to ensure the safe return of Indian vessels operating in the region.

How is India addressing its energy security needs amid global disruptions?

India is sourcing oil from a wide range of diversified suppliers to insulate the country from potential disruptions and meet the energy needs of its large population.

What was discussed between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump discussed the West Asia crisis and emphasized the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Israel Iran Conflict US Iran War
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