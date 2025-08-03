Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Stop Peddling False Statements': ECI Fact-Checks Chidambaram's Claim Of 'Disenfranchising' 6.5 Lakh Bihar Voters

The Election Commission refuted P. Chidambaram's claims that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar would disenfranchise lakhs of voters and that 6.5 lakh voters were illegally added in Tamil Nadu.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 08:03 PM (IST)

The Election Commission of India today fact-checked senior Congress leader P Chidambaram as he criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and claimed that lakhs of names could be deleted from the voter list. In a post on X, the senior Congress leader said, "While 65 lakh voters are in danger of being disenfranchised in Bihar, reports of 'adding' 6.5 lakh persons as voters in Tamil Nadu is alarming and patently illegal”.

Meanwhile, the poll body has termed his claims “misleading” and clarified that the  "SIR has not yet been rolled out in Tamil Nadu". It also accused the leader of floating "false figures" about enrollment of 6.5 lakh voters in Tamil Nadu.

"It is therefore absurd to connect the SIR exercise in Bihar with Tamil Nadu. Such peddling of false statements with respect to SIR should be avoided.

The senior Congress leader had questioned the poll body as to how it came to the conclusion that several lakh voters in Bihar have "permanently migrated," resulting in "deletion" of their names from the voters' list.

"Calling them 'permanently migrated' is an insult to the migrant workers and a gross interference in the right of the electorate of Tamil Nadu to elect a government of its choice," the former Union Minister wrote on X.

Responding to it, the poll body said that as per Article 19(1)(e), all citizens have the right to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India. 

"It is for the voters to come forward and get enrolled in the constituency where they are eligible," it said.

The Election Commission further explained, "A person originally belonging to Tamil Nadu, but is ordinarily residing in Delhi, is entitled to be registered as an Elector in Delhi".

"Similarly, a person originally belonging to Bihar, but is ordinarily residing in Chennai, is entitled to be registered as an Elector in Chennai," it said.

The recent post of Chidambaram came days after the poll body claimed that more than 65 lakh enumeration forms were "not included" in the draft electoral rolls in Bihar.

The election in Bihar is scheduled to be held this year. 

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 08:03 PM (IST)
Congress News
