Stone-Pelting During Shivaji Jayanti Procession Triggers Tension In Karnataka’s Bagalkot

Communal tension gripped Karnataka’s Bagalkot city after a Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary procession was targeted with stone-pelting, followed by alleged arson by Hindu activists late Thursday (February 19).

According to reports, members of the Maratha community organised a large procession in the evening to mark Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary. The procession began from the Ambabhavani temple inside the fort and moved along the main road toward Basaveshwar Circle.

Procession Halt Sparks Dispute

After crossing Basaveshwar Circle, the procession proceeded via Vallabhbhai Chowk toward the fort. It is alleged that when the procession reached outside a mosque along the route, the DJ volume was increased. Participants reportedly stopped there, raised slogans, and began dancing.

People present inside the mosque objected to the developments, which led to rising tension at the spot.

Stone-Pelting Triggers Chaos

Police personnel present at the location attempted to calm the situation by entering the mosque and speaking to the Muslim youths inside. However, the situation deteriorated after an unidentified miscreant allegedly threw a slipper toward the procession.

Soon after, some miscreants from inside the mosque allegedly began pelting stones at the procession, further escalating tensions.

Carts Set Ablaze; Security Tightened

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and moved the procession forward. However, shortly afterward, some Hindu activists allegedly set fire to carts parked outside the mosque.

Leaders of Hindu organisations have demanded strict action against those responsible for the stone-pelting.

Given the sensitivity of the incident, authorities have strengthened security arrangements across the district and increased police deployment. The Superintendent of Police has assured that those responsible for the unrest will be identified and legal action will be taken.